How to watch 'Real Time with Bill Maher' season 23 online and from anywhere

He's still not in it for the likes. So says the catchline of the 23rd run of popular comedy talk show "Real Time with Bill Maher", with the host not afraid to take pot shots at all sides of the political spectrum.

Here's how you can watch "Real Time with Bill Maher" season 23 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Real Time with Bill Maher' season 23 streaming details, release date, TV channel "Real Time with Bill Maher" season 23 premieres on Friday, January 17 at 10 p.m. ET / PT.

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• CAN — HBO/Crave

• AUS — Binge 7-day free trial

Whether it's Trump, Biden, Obama or Bush. COVID-19, obesity or abortion. Republicans, democrats and everybody in-between. Maher has opinions on them all, and isn't afraid to tell America exactly what he thinks.

The host's acerbic humor has helped to make "Real Time with Bill Maher" one of the most popular talk shows on network television, evidenced in over two decades and almost 700 episodes of witty hot takes, cutting monologues and an enviable roll call of interviewees.

This season kicks off with guests as diverse as billionaire businessman Rick Caruso, Republican strategist Erin Perrine and comedian Larry Wilmore.

Buckle up, because it's always a bumpy ride with Bill. Here's how you can watch "Real Time with Bill Maher" season 23 online and stream every episode no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch 'Real Time with Bill Maher' season 23 online in the U.S.

Season 23 episodes of "Real Time with Bill Maher" will be broadcast on HBO in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Fridays from January 17. If you don't have access to HBO, the best way to watch "Real Time with Bill Maher" online is via its Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus. Or you can make a great saving if you combine Max with a Sling TV subscription. Anybody with Sling's Blue package gets $5/month off the price of the Max ad-free plan. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Watch 'Real Time with Bill Maher' from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "Real Time with Bill Maher" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Real Time with Bill Maher" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Real Time with Bill Maher' around the world

How to watch 'Real Time with Bill Maher' online in Canada

You can watch "Real Time with Bill Maher" in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service. Episodes go out weeky starting Saturday, January 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. We suggest trying NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Real Time with Bill Maher' in the U.K?

Bill Maher doesn't have a home on U.K. television or streaming services.

That means that anybody on vacation in U.K. from a country where "Real Time with Bill Maher" is broadcast will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use their domestic streaming service – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Real Time with Bill Maher' online in Australia

Aussies can watch "Real Time with Bill Maher" on streaming specialist Binge. Episodes land on the platform on Saturdays from January 18.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Visiting Australia and don't want to take out a new subscription? NordVPN can help you access your home subscriptions from wherever you are.

