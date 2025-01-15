How to watch 'St. Denis Medical' online – stream season 1 of the mockumentary from anywhere, free option, start date
Pick up your dose of neverending hijinks
Alex (Allison Tolman), Ron (David Alan Grier) and the "St. Denis Medical" crew are back from their holiday hiatus to administer emergency treatment to our funny bones. You might want to keep a Nutrageous Bar to hand, just in case. You can watch "St. Denis Medical" season 1 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
► Date and time: 8pm ET/PT each Tuesday
• FREE — CTV (Canada)
• U.S. — Peacock / Sling TV / Fubo (free trial)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Justin Spitzer's (Superstore) workplace comedy has drawn favorable comparisons with "The Office", "Scrubs" and "Abbott Elementary", which makes it a must-watch in our books. Cupid strikes Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) when two brawling prison inmates are admitted to hospital, while Bruce (Josh Lawson) challenges a policy about dating co-workers.
"St. Denis Medical" has officially been renewed for season 2 (per NBC), which is not a surprise given that the hospital mockumentary picked up Critics' Choice Television Awards nominations after just a handful of episodes.
Indeed, the season 1 premiere is one of NBC’s most-watched new show of 2024-2025, having reached more than 13.2 million total viewers across all platforms.
Read on as we explain how to watch "St. Denis Medical" online, on TV and from anywhere.
Watch 'St. Denis Medical' for free in Canada
In Canada, St. Denis Medical season 1 is available to watch for FREE EPISODES on CTV.ca. The Canada-only service lets you to watch newly broadcast episodes for free for a limited time.
Traveling abroad? You can stream "St. Denis Medical" from anywhere with a NordVPN (and save 70% with this deal).
Watch 'St. Denis Medical' from anywhere
Just because "St Denis Medical" isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch it if you're traveling away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your platform of choice and stream new episodes of "St. Denis Medical" season 1 online.
How to watch St. Denis Medical online in the U.S.
After a midseason hiatus, US viewers can watch St. Denis Medical season 1 on NBC every Tuesday from January 14 at 8pm ET/PT, or online with a subscription to Peacock.
Cord-cutters have a few options. Peacock Premium at $13.99 / $139.99 per year grants access to NBC, so you can watch St. Denis Medical in real time. Don’t mind waiting? A basic Peacock membership ($7.99 a month) offers on-demand access the next day.
Alternatively, Sling TV offers access to NBC via its Blue Plan (select cities). There's no free trial, but the platform is still great value and new subscribers get 50% off their first month.
Fubo offers a more comprehensive lineup, with the entry-level Pro plan costing $79.99 (after a 7-day free trial and a discounted first month at $74.99).
In addition to showing all things "St. Denis Medical" in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include "The Day of The Jackal" and "The Traitors U.K." season 3.
Can I watch 'St. Denis Medical' in U.K. or Australia?
Can I watch 'St. Denis Medical' in Australia?
It doesn't look like there's any way of watching season 1 of "St. Denis Medical" in Australia. Americans and Canadians currently away from home can use a VPN to watch "St. Denis Medical" from abroad.
Can I watch 'St. Denis Medical' in the U.K.?
No broadcasters are showing "St. Denis Medical" in the U.K. as of yet. If you're an American or a Canadian traveling across the pond, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch Super Bowl LIX online and on TV
- The best VPN service
- Watch Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.