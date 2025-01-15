How to watch 'St. Denis Medical' online – stream season 1 of the mockumentary from anywhere, free option, start date

Alex (Allison Tolman), Ron (David Alan Grier) and the "St. Denis Medical" crew are back from their holiday hiatus to administer emergency treatment to our funny bones. You might want to keep a Nutrageous Bar to hand, just in case. You can watch "St. Denis Medical" season 1 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Justin Spitzer's (Superstore) workplace comedy has drawn favorable comparisons with "The Office", "Scrubs" and "Abbott Elementary", which makes it a must-watch in our books. Cupid strikes Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) when two brawling prison inmates are admitted to hospital, while Bruce (Josh Lawson) challenges a policy about dating co-workers.

"St. Denis Medical" has officially been renewed for season 2 (per NBC), which is not a surprise given that the hospital mockumentary picked up Critics' Choice Television Awards nominations after just a handful of episodes.

Indeed, the season 1 premiere is one of NBC’s most-watched new show of 2024-2025, having reached more than 13.2 million total viewers across all platforms.

Watch 'St. Denis Medical' for free in Canada

In Canada, St. Denis Medical season 1 is available to watch for FREE EPISODES on CTV.ca. The Canada-only service lets you to watch newly broadcast episodes for free for a limited time. Traveling abroad? You can stream "St. Denis Medical" from anywhere with a NordVPN (and save 70% with this deal).

Watch 'St. Denis Medical' from anywhere

Just because "St Denis Medical" isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch it if you're traveling away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

How to watch St. Denis Medical online in the U.S.

After a midseason hiatus, US viewers can watch St. Denis Medical season 1 on NBC every Tuesday from January 14 at 8pm ET/PT, or online with a subscription to Peacock.

Cord-cutters have a few options. Peacock Premium at $13.99 / $139.99 per year grants access to NBC, so you can watch St. Denis Medical in real time. Don’t mind waiting? A basic Peacock membership ($7.99 a month) offers on-demand access the next day.

Alternatively, Sling TV offers access to NBC via its Blue Plan (select cities). There's no free trial, but the platform is still great value and new subscribers get 50% off their first month.

Fubo offers a more comprehensive lineup, with the entry-level Pro plan costing $79.99 (after a 7-day free trial and a discounted first month at $74.99).

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market, and new users often get a discount on their first month. Sling Blue ($50.99/month) comes with NBC in select cities.

Can I watch 'St. Denis Medical' in U.K. or Australia?

Can I watch 'St. Denis Medical' in Australia?

It doesn't look like there's any way of watching season 1 of "St. Denis Medical" in Australia. Americans and Canadians currently away from home can use a VPN to watch "St. Denis Medical" from abroad.

Can I watch 'St. Denis Medical' in the U.K.?

No broadcasters are showing "St. Denis Medical" in the U.K. as of yet. If you're an American or a Canadian traveling across the pond, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

