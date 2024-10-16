How to watch 'Louder: The Soundtrack of Change' online and from anywhere

"Louder: The Soundtrack of Change" is intended as a rallying cry. A 60-minute film documenting the fight for women's rights and how music icons like Linda Ronstadt, Tracy Chapman and Nina Simone strived to make a difference, you can watch "Louder: The Soundtrack of Change" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Louder: The Soundtrack of Change' streaming details "Louder: The Soundtrack of Change" premieres on Thursday, October 17.

• U.S. — Max

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

The movie serves as a reminder to those in positions of power – with a specific focus on women in the music industry – that giving a voice to the small, the downtrodden, society's have-nots, trumps all the fame and money in the world.

From Nina Simone's central role in the civil rights movement, for which she paid dearly, to Mickey Guyton's brave stance against country music's deep-seated racism problem, and half of the back-catalog of Loretta Lynn, who ingeniously confronted birth control, war, divorce, virginity and sexist double-standards throughout her legendary 59-year career.

In the words of Melissa Etheridge: "I have seen the world change and grow, but today it seems like things are going backwards." Read on to see how you can watch "Louder: The Soundtrack of Change" from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Louder: The Soundtrack of Change' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watch 'Louder: The Soundtrack of Change' from anywhere

If "Louder: The Soundtrack of Change" isn't streaming where you currently are, that doesn't mean you have to miss the documentary while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream it from anywhere.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Louder: The Soundtrack of Change" online.

'Louder: The Soundtrack of Change' streams by country

Can I watch 'Louder: The Soundtrack of Change' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are currently no plans to air "Louder: The Soundtrack of Change" in Canada but if you are an American north of the border for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Louder: The Soundtrack of Change' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Louder: The Soundtrack of Change" in the U.K. yet, but if you're an American currently across the pond you can still catch the documentary by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Louder: The Soundtrack of Change' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, there are currently no plans to air "Louder: The Soundtrack of Change" in Australia, but if you're Down Under from the U.S., you can catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'Louder: The Soundtrack of Change' cast list

Selena Gomez

Stacey Abrams

Chaka Khan

Melissa Etheridge

Linda Ronstadt

H.E.R.

Mickey Guyton

Rhiannon Giddens

Kathleen Hanna

Martha Gonzalez

Puja Patel

Suzy Exposito

Clover Hope

J Wortham

'Louder: The Soundtrack of Change' trailer

'Louder: The Soundtrack of Change' trailer

Louder: The Soundtrack of Change | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On