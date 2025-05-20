How to watch 'Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd' online — stream Black lives documentary from anywhere

A Black Lives Matter flag flutters in the wind and thousands protect the killing of George Floyd

"Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd, a powerful 99-minute documentary, explores the aftermath of the police killing that sparked a wave of protests around the world and became one of the defining moments of modern history.

Abroad? Here's how to watch "Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

How to watch "Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd" - streaming info, TV channel "Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd" premieres on Weds, 21 May on BBC One and is available to stream online in the U.K. the same day.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Incorporating interviews with George Floyd's family and Chief Medaria Arradondo, the Minneapolis police chief who took the bold step of testifying against one of his own officers, "Backlash" looks beyond the civil unrest.

It reveals how social media became a powerful weapon in mobilising protests in the U.S., U.K. and beyond, and why thousands of people defied strict curfews to demand an end to police brutality.

Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck and back for over nine minutes, was eventually convicted on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

Now, five years later, director Kwabena Oppong brings us up to date with Black Lives Matter and those who continue to be affected by the shockwaves of May 2020.

Read on to find out where to watch "Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd" online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd' for free in the U.K.

"Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd" premieres on Wednesday, May 21 on BBC Two. The 99-minute documentary is available to watch now for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch "Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd" from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), the BBC's latest documentary, "Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd" (2025), should be available to Brits no matter where they are.

Can I watch 'Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd' in the United States?

As yet, "Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd" is not available in the U.S. – it is, however, streaming for free in the U.K..

Watch 'Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd' online and on-demand in the U.K. today

"Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd" premiered on Wednesday, 21 May on BBC Two at 9.p.m. BST.

The 99-minute doc – directed by Kwabena Oppong – is available to watch for 11 months. The film is available to stream on BBC iPlayer the same day (typically in the hours before it airs on TV).

Can I watch 'Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd' online in Canada?

As with the U.S., there is no release date for the BBC's George Floyd documentary in Canada as yet but, again, we will let you know here if/when it drops.

Can I watch 'Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd' online in Australia?

There is no release date for "Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd" in Australia as yet.

'Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd' episode guide

"Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd" (99 minutes)

Five years since the murder of George Floyd – the police killing that set America on fire with rage and sparked a wave of protests around the world – director Kwabena Oppong's film is a gripping account of one of the defining events in recent modern history.

The film tells the story through the eyes of some of those who found themselves on the front line as they reflect on the events of spring and summer 2020, and the impact these still have on their lives today.

With unseen archive footage and compelling interviews, this feature documentary tells the story of how the police killing in Minneapolis went viral, causing the biggest civil unrest in the US in living memory, and then went global, landing with enormous impact in the UK.

