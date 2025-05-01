How to watch '100 Foot wave' season 3 online from anywhere — release date, TV channel

You don't need to surf or even 'get surfing' to appreciate "100 Foot Wave" season 3. With a breath-taking liquid landscape as a given, the men and women who choose to ride the biggest waves in the world – and risk their lives for the thrill of it – are documented in this two-time Emmy-winning sports show.

Here's how you can watch "100 Foot Wave" season 3 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

Garrett McNamara's 10 year quest for the "100 Foot Wave" enters it's third season with the veteran surf champ questing the effects of related concussions and other injuries to his body. This season draws even more closely on the experiences of his family and the strains it also places on his wife/manager Nicole.

His other family, the big wave riding surf community including Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca, Nic von Rupp, Kai Lenny and Pedro “Scooby” Vianna also feature heavily as they leave their spiritual home of Nazaré, Portugal behind to surf new destinations such as Morocco, Italy and O'Ahu (Hawaii).

The crew also go to the legendary surf spot of Cortes Bank in the open ocean 100 miles off the coast of San Diego when a rare spell shows itself.

Read on and discover how you can watch "100 Foot Wave" season 3 online with our TV and streaming guide below.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".

If you're traveling overseas and "100 Foot Wave" season 3 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "100 Foot Wave" season 3 online from wherever you are in the world.

You can watch "100 Foot Wave" season 3 in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service. The first episode goes out on Thursday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and you can see our full episode guide at the bottom of this page for when future episodes air.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. We recommend NordVPN.

Although the first two seasons of "100 Foot Wave" are available on Sky in the U.K. there's no word when season 3 will premiere. We'll keep an eye out and update this page as soon as we see any announcement.

Aussies can watch "100 Foot Wave" season 3 on Max Australia from Thursday, May 1.

Subscriptions for the "Basic" package - Monthly plan at $7.99 (discounted for the first year), or $79.99 annually (discounted for the first year).

Not at home? Don't panic. You can still catch the show from anywhere with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Here is the full episode schedule for "100 Foot Wave" season 3:

Season 03 Episode 01: "Risk" — After a startling realization about his health, Garrett returns to Nazaré, eager to get back to his peak performance. Meanwhile, Tony and Justine join forces following transformative times away from Portugal. But when the first big swell of the season hits and big wave hopefuls flood Nazaré, nothing goes as planned. (Thursday, May 1)

S03 E02: "Undertow" — Garrett's wipeout leaves him seriously injured; CJ Macias gets back on a board after recovering from his own accident; Chumbo reflects on his surfing priorities; after Justine and Tony make a difficult decision, a tragedy strikes Nazaré. (Thursday, May 8)

S03 E03: "Cortes Bank" — Garrett, Nicole, Cotty, Justine, Chumbo and Nic set out on an overnight boat to Cortes Bank, an unusual and legendary surf spot in the open ocean 100 miles off the coast of San Diego, when a rare swell appears. (Thursday, May 15)

S03 E04: "The Eddie" — Top surfers from around the world flock to O’ahu for the prestigious Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational when the event is called for the first time in seven years. Justine Dupont, Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca, Kai Lenny, Nic von Rupp, and Landon McNamara are among those invited to compete. Garrett does not receive an invitation to participate, which ultimately causes him to reflect deeply on his life and surfing. Everyone celebrates the unexpected winner. (Thursday, May 22)

S03 E05: "Family Business" — Following the Eddie, the McNamara’s move to Montaldo, Italy for a fresh start. But just as Garrett begins to slow down in his new life away from the ocean, he hears of a perfect swell off the coast of Morocco and can’t resist. Cotty and Chumbo join Garrett and his son Titus in Safi to chase the waves, while Justine, now pregnant, is unable to do what has long fueled her. When a new swell is forecasted at Mavericks, the decision to chase the ultimate wave is contemplated once more. (Thursday, May 29)

Garrett McNamara - Self

Nicole McNamara - Self

Titus McNamara - Self

Landon McNamara - Self

Andrew Cotton - Self

CJ Macias - Self

Justine Dupont - Self

Laird Hamilton - Self

Bill Sharp - Self

Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca - Self

Kai Lenny - Self

Nic von Rupp - Self

Pedro “Scooby” Vianna - Self

Tony Laureano - Self

More from Tom's Guide