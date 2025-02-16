How to watch 'The White Lotus' season 3 online and from anywhere — release date, TV channels

Mike White's superb anthology series heads to Thailand, with "The White Lotus" season 3 promising the usual array of the rich and beautiful — with a familiar face thrown back into the mix, too. Here's how you can watch "The White Lotus" season 3 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

Along with the likes of "Succession" and "Schitt's Creek", "The White Lotus" has helped lead the trend for satirical shows that ponder whether wild riches really equal happiness. Its pulse-racing first two seasons have already taken in the splendours of Hawaii and Sicily, with the third heading to the white sands and buzzing nightlife of Thailand.

There we'll meet reunited gal pals Kate (played by Leslie Bibb), Laurie (Carrie Coon) and Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), mismatched couple Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and the barely functioning Ratliff family parented by Timothy (Jason Isaacs) and Victoria (Parker Posey).

Plus, there's a welcome return for Natasha Rothwell's Belinda, who we last saw having her dreams of owning a wellness business shattered in season 1.

Upping the number of episodes to eight for this run, there's even more "The White Lotus" to enjoy than ever. So read on to discover how you can watch "The White Lotus" season 3 online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'The White Lotus' season 3 online in the U.S.

"The White Lotus" season 3 premieres on HBO on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT from February 16.

If you don't have access to HBO, the best way to watch "The White Lotus" online is via its Max platform.

Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers.

You can make a great saving if you combine Max with a Sling TV subscription. Anybody with Sling's Blue package gets $5/month off the price of the Max ad-free plan.

Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Watch 'The White Lotus' season 3 from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'The White Lotus' season 3 online in Canada

You can watch "The White Lotus" season 3 in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service. The first episode goes out on Sunday, February 16 from 9 p.m. ET/PT, with future episodes going out at the same day and time.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

How to watch 'The White Lotus' season 3 in the U.K.

"The White Lotus" season 3 starts on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. at 2 a.m. GMT in the early hours of Monday, February 17, and is then shown again at the more reasonable time of 9 p.m. Further instalments will go out at the same times on Mondays.

It will also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £15/month.

Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices start from £4.99/month.

How to watch 'The White Lotus' season 3 online in Australia

Aussies can watch the first episode of "The White Lotus" season 3 on streaming specialist Binge from Monday, February 17.

Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.

Or if you have a Foxtel Now subscription, you can watch episodes on Mondays from February 17 at 1 p.m., 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m AEDT (or on-demand).

'The White Lotus' season 3 trailer

The official HBO "The White Lotus" season 3 trailer dropped on January 27. You can watch it below:

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

'The White Lotus' season 3 episode guide

Here is the full episode schedule for "The White Lotus" season 3:

"Same Spirits, New Forms" — Sunday, February 16 "Special Treatments" — Sunday, February 23 "The Meaning of Dreams" — Sunday, March 2 TBA — Sunday, March 9 TBA — Sunday, March 16 TBA — Sunday, March 23 TBA — Sunday, March 30 TBA — Sunday, April 6

'The White Lotus' season 3 cast

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey

as Belinda Lindsey Leslie Bibb as Kate

as Kate Carrie Coon as Laurie

as Laurie Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett

as Rick Hatchett Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff

as Piper Ratliff Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff

as Timothy Ratliff Lalisa Manobal as Mook

as Mook Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn Lemon

as Jaclyn Lemon Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff

as Lochlan Ratliff Lek Patravadi as Sritala

as Sritala Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff

as Victoria Ratliff Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxton Ratliff

as Saxton Ratliff Tayme Thapthimthong as Gaitok

as Gaitok Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea

