How to watch 'The White Lotus' season 3 online and from anywhere — release date, TV channels
What happens in Thailand, stays in Thailand...
Mike White's superb anthology series heads to Thailand, with "The White Lotus" season 3 promising the usual array of the rich and beautiful — with a familiar face thrown back into the mix, too. Here's how you can watch "The White Lotus" season 3 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.
"The White Lotus" season 3 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (2 a.m. GMT on Mon.)
• U.S. — HBO/Max
• U.K. — Sky Atlantic/Now
• CAN — HBO/Crave
• AUS — Binge 7-day free trial/Foxtel Now
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
Along with the likes of "Succession" and "Schitt's Creek", "The White Lotus" has helped lead the trend for satirical shows that ponder whether wild riches really equal happiness. Its pulse-racing first two seasons have already taken in the splendours of Hawaii and Sicily, with the third heading to the white sands and buzzing nightlife of Thailand.
There we'll meet reunited gal pals Kate (played by Leslie Bibb), Laurie (Carrie Coon) and Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), mismatched couple Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and the barely functioning Ratliff family parented by Timothy (Jason Isaacs) and Victoria (Parker Posey).
Plus, there's a welcome return for Natasha Rothwell's Belinda, who we last saw having her dreams of owning a wellness business shattered in season 1.
Upping the number of episodes to eight for this run, there's even more "The White Lotus" to enjoy than ever. So read on to discover how you can watch "The White Lotus" season 3 online with all the streaming details you need below.
How to watch 'The White Lotus' season 3 online in the U.S.
"The White Lotus" season 3 premieres on HBO on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT from February 16.
If you don't have access to HBO, the best way to watch "The White Lotus" online is via its Max platform.
Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers.
You can make a great saving if you combine Max with a Sling TV subscription. Anybody with Sling's Blue package gets $5/month off the price of the Max ad-free plan.
Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.
Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV and $5/month off Max
Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Plus, if you bundle in Max, you'll make a great saving on the streaming service.
Watch 'The White Lotus' season 3 from anywhere in the world
If you're traveling overseas and "The White Lotus" season 3 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "The White Lotus" online from wherever you are in the world.
How to watch 'The White Lotus' season 3 online in Canada
You can watch "The White Lotus" season 3 in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service. The first episode goes out on Sunday, February 16 from 9 p.m. ET/PT, with future episodes going out at the same day and time.
Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).
Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.
How to watch 'The White Lotus' season 3 in the U.K.
"The White Lotus" season 3 starts on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. at 2 a.m. GMT in the early hours of Monday, February 17, and is then shown again at the more reasonable time of 9 p.m. Further instalments will go out at the same times on Mondays.
It will also be available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.
Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £15/month.
Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices start from £4.99/month.
Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.
How to watch 'The White Lotus' season 3 online in Australia
Aussies can watch the first episode of "The White Lotus" season 3 on streaming specialist Binge from Monday, February 17.
Binge offers a free 7-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs AU$10/month, with more pricey options if you want to ditch ads and stream on more than one device.
Or if you have a Foxtel Now subscription, you can watch episodes on Mondays from February 17 at 1 p.m., 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m AEDT (or on-demand).
'The White Lotus' season 3 trailer
The official HBO "The White Lotus" season 3 trailer dropped on January 27. You can watch it below:
'The White Lotus' season 3 episode guide
Here is the full episode schedule for "The White Lotus" season 3:
- "Same Spirits, New Forms" — Sunday, February 16
- "Special Treatments" — Sunday, February 23
- "The Meaning of Dreams" — Sunday, March 2
- TBA — Sunday, March 9
- TBA — Sunday, March 16
- TBA — Sunday, March 23
- TBA — Sunday, March 30
- TBA — Sunday, April 6
'The White Lotus' season 3 cast
- Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey
- Leslie Bibb as Kate
- Carrie Coon as Laurie
- Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett
- Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff
- Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff
- Lalisa Manobal as Mook
- Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn Lemon
- Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff
- Lek Patravadi as Sritala
- Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff
- Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxton Ratliff
- Tayme Thapthimthong as Gaitok
- Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
