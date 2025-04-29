How to watch 'The Settlers' online — stream Louis Theroux West Bank documentary from anywhere

"The Settlers" – the viral Louis Theroux documentary filmed in the Palestinian West Bank – has been praised as a 'masterpiece' by some. Others have called it 'ultra zionist' propaganda. If you want to judge for yourself, it's available to watch now on BBC iPlayer in the U.K..

Here's how to watch "The Settlers" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"The Settlers" - Dates, time, channel "The Settlers" premiered on Sunday, 27 April on BBC One and is available to stream online now.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Fourteen years after his first trip to the West Bank, Louis revisits the growing community of Israeli religious-nationalist settlers arriving from as far afield as Brooklyn, New York.

After the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023 – harrowingly portrayed in another doc, "October 7th: We Will Dance Again" – the Louis discovers that the conflict has triggered a campaign of violence against both Jewish and local Palestinian communities.

"The Settlers" brings us up-to-date with the prominent figures in the military and the government, those who have been affected, as well as the ‘godmother’ of the settler movement, Daniella Weiss. Louis.

According to the BBC, at least 50,000 Palestinians are "estimated to have been killed by Israeli forces since 7 October."

Ready for Louis Theroux's take on the Israel-Gaza conflict? Read on to find out where to watch "The Settlers" online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'The Settlers' for free in the U.K.

"The Settlers" premiered on Sunday, April 27 on BBC One. The 62-minute documentary is available to watch now for FREE on BBC iPlayer . If you are a Brit traveling abroad, you will need to unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll explain how to do that below...

How to watch "The Settlers" from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), Louis Theroux's latest documentary, "The Settlers" (2025), should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. Our favorite is NordVPN:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Settlers" online and on-demand.

Can I watch 'The Settlers' in the United States?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Louis Theroux's "The Settlers" is not available in the U.S. as yet – but it is streaming for free in the U.K..

But what if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation and you are craving to watch "The Settlers"? Fear not, you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN (save 70%), choosing U.K. from the list. This will unblock the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

Watch 'The Settlers' online and on-demand in the U.K. today

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Settlers" premiered on Sunday, 27 April on BBC One at 9.p.m. BST.

The 62-minute doc is available to watch for 11 months. The film is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Settlers' online or on TV in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with the U.S., there is no release date for "The Settlers" in Canada as yet but, again, we will let you know on here if/when it drops.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the Isreal-Palestine documentary on your own domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Settlers' online in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is no release date for "The Settlers" in Australia as yet.

However, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and you want to catch the show much earlier you can do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'The Settlers' episode guide

"Louis Theroux: The Settlers" (62 minutes)

Fourteen years after his first visit, Louis Theroux meets some of the growing community of religious-nationalist Israelis who have settled in the occupied West Bank.

