A ‘Game of Thrones’ movie is coming and now I’m worried — here’s why

It looks like George R.R. Martin might have yet another reason not to finish "The Winds of Winter"; Warner Bros. is apparently working on another "Game of Thrones" spin-off — and this one's feature-length.

This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who yesterday (October 31) reported that the studio has quietly been developing "at least one" "Game of Thrones" movie.

Don't get too excited, though; from what their sources have revealed, the project's in its infancy. THR says there are no creatives attached to the project just yet, but reports that the company is "keen on exploring the idea of Westeros invading cinemas".

Given just how popular the original series was during its 2011-2019 run — millions of viewers and countless accolades, including 59 Emmy wins — plans for a movie aren't all that surprising.

This month alone we're also getting "Dune: Prophecy" and "The Penguin" finale. If HBO and Max can build on some of Warner Bros' most popular movie hits, then Warner Bros. can surely do the reverse.... as long as they do it right. But without a clearer idea of what shape this movie might take (or who'll be driving it forward), I'm a little skeptical that it's the right move.

Is a 'Game of Thrones' movie a good idea?

Look, I know in my fantasy dork heart that, should the "Game of Thrones" movie happen, I'll be seated at my local movie theater on day one. "Thrones" obviously has serious big-screen potential; you only need to revisit something like the Battle of the Bastards for proof.

That said, I can't help but admit that I have had this lingering fear that we might be on the cusp of hitting a "Game of Thrones" saturation point in the near future.

"House of the Dragon" season 2 has been and gone, and while the series has certainly felt like a worthy "Game of Thrones" successor, I do wonder if more frequent returns to Westeros are going to start to feel less impactful.

Ultimately, while "HOTD" is set during a different period on Martin's timeline (and includes a lot more dragons), the show is, ultimately, more of the same thing: a heady mix of fantasy action, politicking and backstabbing, and family drama.

Should Warner Bros. commit to building on the "Thrones" fantasy universe, I just hope that they do it purposefully, and have a particular event or story in mind that will be distinct or exciting enough to warrant being told, as opposed to just... cashing in on a well-known name as much as possible.

It's a cliché at this point to turn to Marvel's muddy multiversal era, but the comparison feels apt. I don't want this fantastical world to evolve into a new version of the MCU at its lowest point; a franchise that's bogged down with too many projects that make tuning in feel more like homework than, well, fun.

Granted, at this early stage in the rumored "Game of Thrones" movie's lifespan, these fears could well prove pointless. For all I know, once a plan is settled on, it could well go on to be as important to the genre as the original HBO show has been. Or, it could go the same way as Kit Harington's now-canceled Jon Snow spin-off; it's simply too early too tell.

We'll definitely be following news about the potential "Game of Thrones" movie, so be sure to keep checking back.