New on HBO and Max in May 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

It's time to turn the calendar over to a new month (you remembered to do that, right?) and check out the fresh batch of new movies and shows landing on HBO and Max in May 2025.

It's a relatively quiet month for Max in terms of major releases, but there's still plenty to look forward to. Leading the pack is Max's new retro crime thriller "Duster" from J.J. Abrams, the mind behind "Lost" and "Super 8." The wild and hilarious "Conan O'Brien Must Go" returns for its second season this month, bringing the late-night host's signature brand of chaotic comedy back to the small screen.

Finally, Max is getting one of last year's biggest Oscar winners, "The Brutalist," a mesmerizing historical epic about an architect crushed under the weight of the American immigrant experience.

Ready to see what’s coming next month? Here’s everything new on HBO and Max in May 2025. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to the best shows currently streaming on Max.

New on Max in May 2025: Top picks

'Conan O'Brien Must Go' season 2 (May 8)

Conan O'Brien Must Go Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

While Conan O'Brien's days of TV hosting may be behind him, Max is bringing the late-night legend back for another season of his hit travel series, "Conan O'Brien Must Go."

This latest season will see him visit New Zealand, Austria, and Spain to immerse himself in local customs and meet in person with fans he's connected with through his podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend."

Think of a mix between O'Brien's remote travel special "Conan Without Borders" for TBS and the pre-taped man-on-the-street segments from his old days on NBC. Only this time, he's got Max money to burn and no one to rein in his make-them-laugh-at-all-costs approach.

While you're not likely to learn anything new about the places O'Brien visits, each episode is a wild ride that speaks to why O'Brien invokes such deep devotion among his fans.

Stream it on Max starting May 8

'Duster' season 1 (May 15)

Duster | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

J.J. Abrams returns to the small screen with a new Max drama series that reunites him with "Lost" star Josh Holloway. However, he's trading in sci-fi intrigue for groovy action in this retro crime thriller steeped in '70s charm.

Set in 1972, "Duster" follows the first Black female FBI agent (Rachel Hilson) who heads to the Southwest hellbent on taking down a growing crime syndicate (led by Keith David's Ezra).

But of course, with Abrams at the wheel, nothing's ever that simple. She enlists the crime boss's gutsy getaway driver Jim (Holloway) and his slick ride, a Plymouth Duster, for which the show gets its name, to take down Ezra once and for all.

Stream it on Max starting May 15

'The Brutalist' (May 16)

The Brutalist | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"The Brutalist" racked up an impressive 10 nominations at the Oscars 2025, winning Best Original Score and Best Cinematography, while star Adrien Brody took home his second Oscar for Best Actor. Though its lengthy 215-minute runtime may be a tough pill to swallow for some viewers, this mesmerizing epic drama earns every single second.

Brody stars as László Tóth, a Holocaust survivor and visionary architect who arrives in America after World War II looking to build a new life. Settling in Pennsylvania, he's reunited with a cousin, Attila (Alessandro Nivola), and learns that his wife (Felicity Jones) is still alive and stuck in Austria after the two were forcibly separated at the camps.

He meets a wealthy industrialist (Guy Pearce) who commissions László to renovate a library in his father's mansion as a surprise gift in honor of his late mother. While the job goes south and gets László kicked out of his cousin's house, it proves to be just the spark to kick off his architectural career stateside. But, as "The Brutalist" masterfully demonstrates, sometimes the loftiest dreams come at the highest price.

Stream it on Max starting May 16

Everything New on Max in May 2025

MAY 1

100 Foot Wave, Season 3 (HBO Original)

A Haunted House (2013)

A Haunted House 2 (2014)

A Private War (2018)

Badman's Country (1958)

Barricade (1950)

Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940)

Carson City (1952)

Chronicle (2012)

Chronicle: Director's Cut (2012)

Dallas (1950)

Dylan's Playtime Adventures, Season 1B (Max Original)

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fort Dobbs (1958)

Fort Worth (1951)

Funny People (2009)

Hannibal (2001)

In the Fade (2017)

Inception (2010)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Lone Star (1952)

Lost River (2015)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Megan Leavey (2017)

Notting Hill (1999)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Rachel and the Stranger (1948)

Rancho Notorious (1952)

Red Tails (2012)

Ride, Vaquero! (1953)

Riding Shotgun (1954)

Rocky Mountain (1950)

Royal Wedding (1951)

San Antonio (1945)

Santa Fe Trail (1940)

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend (1957)

Son of Belle Starr (1953)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Springfield Rifle (1952)

Stars in My Crown (1950)

Tall in the Saddle (1944)

Tall Man Riding (1955)

The Band Wagon (1953)

The Bounty Hunter (1954)

The First Texan (1956)

The Goonies (1985)

The Kissing Bandit (1948)

The Left-Handed Gun (1958)

The Man Behind the Gun (1953)

The Mortal Storm (1940)

The Naked Spur (1953)

The Oklahoma Kid (1939)

The Oklahoman (1957)

The Painted Hills (1951)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Shining (1980)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Young Guns (1956)

They Died with Their Boots On (1941)

This Means War (2012)

This Means War: Extended Edition (2012)

Thunder Over the Plains (1953)

Trail Street (1947)

Vengeance Valley (1951)

Vivacious Lady (1938)

We Bought a Zoo (2011)

Westbound (1959)

Westward the Women (1951)

Wichita (1955)

Ziegfeld Girl (1941)

MAY 2

Adult Best Friends (2024)

Malditos, Season 1 (Max Original)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9A (Cartoon Network)

MAY 3

Ready Player One (2018)

MAY 6

Fareed Zakaria: The War on Government (CNN)

Talking Pictures Podcast - Special Video Episode with Eli Roth Recorded At TCM Classic Film Festival

The Playboy Murders, Season 3 (ID)

Toxic, Season 1 (ID)

MAY 8

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2 (Max Original)

MAY 9

Bloody Trophy (Krwawe Trofeum) (Max Original)

The Whale (A24, 2022)

MAY 11

Delicious Miss Brown, Season 10 (Food Network)

The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood, Season 1 (ID)

MAY 12

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

MAY 13

Betting on Paradise, Season 1 (HGTV)

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)

Dream Destination: A Surprise Trip, Season 1 (discovery+)

MAY 14

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, Season 1 (Food Network)

Mini Reni, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

MAY 15

Duster, Season 1 (Max Original)

Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 2 (Max Original)

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper, Season 2 (CNN Original)

MAY 16

The Brutalist (A24)

MAY 17

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)

MAY 18

Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)

Say Yes to the Dress, Season 21 (TLC)

MAY 19

American Monster: Abuse of Power, Season 1 (ID)

MAY 20

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

MAY 21

Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 5 (ID)

MAY 22

Expedition Files, Season 2 (Discovery)

MAY 23

Pee-wee as Himself (HBO Original)

Restoring Galveston, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)

Silly Sundays, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

MAY 25

Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France, Season 1 (TLC)

MAY 28

Down Home Fab, Season 3 (HGTV)

MAY 29

And Just Like That..., Season 3 (Max Original)

MAY 31

Mountainhead (HBO Original)

*This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change

Everything new to B/R Sports in May 2025

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

MAY 3

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

MAY 4

Double or Nothing (2021)

MAY 7

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

MAY 8

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

MAY 11

Double or Nothing (2022)

MAY 14

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

MAY 16

AEW Dynamite archives (summer/fall 2020)

All Out (2020)

Full Gear (2020)

MAY 17

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

MAY 18

Double or Nothing (2023)

MAY 21

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

MAY 22

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

AEW Collision, Countdown to Double or Nothing 2025, 10 p.m.

MAY 28

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

MAY 31

AEW Collision, 11:30 p.m.

Note: Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.

NBA Playoffs

MAY 1

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

MAY 3

Playoffs – 1st Round, TBA

MAY 4

Playoffs – 1st Round, TBA

MAY 5

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

MAY 6

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

MAY 7

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

MAY 11

Playoff Single Game, TBA

MAY 12

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

MAY 13

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

MAY 14

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

MAY 18

Playoffs – 2nd Round, TBA

MAY 19

Playoffs – 2nd Round, TBA

MAY 21

Eastern Conf. Finals Game #1, TBA

MAY 23

Eastern Conf. Finals Game #2, TBA

MAY 25

Eastern Conf. Finals Game #3, TBA

MAY 27

Eastern Conf. Finals Game #4, TBA

MAY 29

Eastern Conf. Finals Game #5, TBA

MAY 31

Eastern Conf. Finals Game #6, TBA

*Note: Specific teams/times will be announced at a later date

NHL Playoffs

MAY 1

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

MAY 2

Playoffs, TBA

MAY 4

Playoffs – 1st Round, TBA

MAY 8

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

MAY 9

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

MAY 10

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

MAY 11

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

MAY 15

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

MAY 16

Playoff Doubleheader, TBA

MAY 18

Playoffs – 1st Round, TBA

MAY 22

Conference Finals, TBA

MAY 24

Conference Finals, TBA

MAY 26

Conference Finals, TBA

MAY 28

Conference Finals, TBA

MAY 30

Conference Finals, TBA

*Note: Specific teams/times will be announced at a later date

MLB

MAY 6

San Diego Padres vs New York Yankees, 7 p.m.

MAY 13

Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers, 6:30 p.m.

MAY 20

New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox, 6:30 p.m.

MAY 27

Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR

MAY 4

Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, 3:30 p.m.

MAY 11

AdventHealth 400, 3 p.m.

MAY 18

NASCAR All-Star Open, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR All-Star Race, 8 p.m.

MAY 25

Coca-Cola 600, 6 p.m.

U.S. Soccer

MAY 31

USWNT vs China, 5:30 p.m.

Roland Garros

MAY 19

Practice, 1 – 7 p.m.

Qualifying, from 10 a.m.

MAY 20

Practice, 1 – 7 p.m.

Qualifying, from 10 a.m.

MAY 21

Practice, 1 – 7 p.m.

Qualifying, from 10 a.m.

MAY 22

Practice, 1 – 7 p.m.

Qualifying, from 10 a.m.

MAY 23

Practice, 1 – 7 p.m.

Qualifying, from 10 a.m.

MAY 25

1st Round, from 11 a.m.

MAY 26

1st Round, from 11 a.m.

MAY 27

1st Round, from 11 a.m.

MAY 28

2nd Round, from 11 a.m.

MAY 29

2nd Round, from 11 a.m.

MAY 30

3rd Round, from 11 a.m.

MAY 31

3rd Round, from 11 a.m.

*Live Sports available only on select plans. Plan availability varies by subscription provider. Check with your subscription provider for details

This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change

Pre- and post-event programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each event.

All times are in ET