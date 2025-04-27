New on HBO and Max in May 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch
Here's everything coming to Max and HBO this month
It's time to turn the calendar over to a new month (you remembered to do that, right?) and check out the fresh batch of new movies and shows landing on HBO and Max in May 2025.
It's a relatively quiet month for Max in terms of major releases, but there's still plenty to look forward to. Leading the pack is Max's new retro crime thriller "Duster" from J.J. Abrams, the mind behind "Lost" and "Super 8." The wild and hilarious "Conan O'Brien Must Go" returns for its second season this month, bringing the late-night host's signature brand of chaotic comedy back to the small screen.
Finally, Max is getting one of last year's biggest Oscar winners, "The Brutalist," a mesmerizing historical epic about an architect crushed under the weight of the American immigrant experience.
Ready to see what’s coming next month? Here’s everything new on HBO and Max in May 2025. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to the best shows currently streaming on Max.
New on Max in May 2025: Top picks
'Conan O'Brien Must Go' season 2 (May 8)
While Conan O'Brien's days of TV hosting may be behind him, Max is bringing the late-night legend back for another season of his hit travel series, "Conan O'Brien Must Go."
This latest season will see him visit New Zealand, Austria, and Spain to immerse himself in local customs and meet in person with fans he's connected with through his podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend."
Think of a mix between O'Brien's remote travel special "Conan Without Borders" for TBS and the pre-taped man-on-the-street segments from his old days on NBC. Only this time, he's got Max money to burn and no one to rein in his make-them-laugh-at-all-costs approach.
While you're not likely to learn anything new about the places O'Brien visits, each episode is a wild ride that speaks to why O'Brien invokes such deep devotion among his fans.
Stream it on Max starting May 8
'Duster' season 1 (May 15)
J.J. Abrams returns to the small screen with a new Max drama series that reunites him with "Lost" star Josh Holloway. However, he's trading in sci-fi intrigue for groovy action in this retro crime thriller steeped in '70s charm.
Set in 1972, "Duster" follows the first Black female FBI agent (Rachel Hilson) who heads to the Southwest hellbent on taking down a growing crime syndicate (led by Keith David's Ezra).
But of course, with Abrams at the wheel, nothing's ever that simple. She enlists the crime boss's gutsy getaway driver Jim (Holloway) and his slick ride, a Plymouth Duster, for which the show gets its name, to take down Ezra once and for all.
Stream it on Max starting May 15
'The Brutalist' (May 16)
"The Brutalist" racked up an impressive 10 nominations at the Oscars 2025, winning Best Original Score and Best Cinematography, while star Adrien Brody took home his second Oscar for Best Actor. Though its lengthy 215-minute runtime may be a tough pill to swallow for some viewers, this mesmerizing epic drama earns every single second.
Brody stars as László Tóth, a Holocaust survivor and visionary architect who arrives in America after World War II looking to build a new life. Settling in Pennsylvania, he's reunited with a cousin, Attila (Alessandro Nivola), and learns that his wife (Felicity Jones) is still alive and stuck in Austria after the two were forcibly separated at the camps.
He meets a wealthy industrialist (Guy Pearce) who commissions László to renovate a library in his father's mansion as a surprise gift in honor of his late mother. While the job goes south and gets László kicked out of his cousin's house, it proves to be just the spark to kick off his architectural career stateside. But, as "The Brutalist" masterfully demonstrates, sometimes the loftiest dreams come at the highest price.
Stream it on Max starting May 16
Everything New on Max in May 2025
MAY 1
100 Foot Wave, Season 3 (HBO Original)
A Haunted House (2013)
A Haunted House 2 (2014)
A Private War (2018)
Badman's Country (1958)
Barricade (1950)
Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940)
Carson City (1952)
Chronicle (2012)
Chronicle: Director's Cut (2012)
Dallas (1950)
Dylan's Playtime Adventures, Season 1B (Max Original)
Enter The Dragon (1973)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Fort Dobbs (1958)
Fort Worth (1951)
Funny People (2009)
Hannibal (2001)
In the Fade (2017)
Inception (2010)
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)
Lone Star (1952)
Lost River (2015)
Madagascar (2005)
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
Megan Leavey (2017)
Notting Hill (1999)
Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)
Rachel and the Stranger (1948)
Rancho Notorious (1952)
Red Tails (2012)
Ride, Vaquero! (1953)
Riding Shotgun (1954)
Rocky Mountain (1950)
Royal Wedding (1951)
San Antonio (1945)
Santa Fe Trail (1940)
Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend (1957)
Son of Belle Starr (1953)
Son of the Mask (2005)
Springfield Rifle (1952)
Stars in My Crown (1950)
Tall in the Saddle (1944)
Tall Man Riding (1955)
The Band Wagon (1953)
The Bounty Hunter (1954)
The First Texan (1956)
The Goonies (1985)
The Kissing Bandit (1948)
The Left-Handed Gun (1958)
The Man Behind the Gun (1953)
The Mortal Storm (1940)
The Naked Spur (1953)
The Oklahoma Kid (1939)
The Oklahoman (1957)
The Painted Hills (1951)
The Princess Bride (1987)
The Shining (1980)
The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
The Young Guns (1956)
They Died with Their Boots On (1941)
This Means War (2012)
This Means War: Extended Edition (2012)
Thunder Over the Plains (1953)
Trail Street (1947)
Vengeance Valley (1951)
Vivacious Lady (1938)
We Bought a Zoo (2011)
Westbound (1959)
Westward the Women (1951)
Wichita (1955)
Ziegfeld Girl (1941)
MAY 2
Adult Best Friends (2024)
Malditos, Season 1 (Max Original)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9A (Cartoon Network)
MAY 3
Ready Player One (2018)
MAY 6
Fareed Zakaria: The War on Government (CNN)
Talking Pictures Podcast - Special Video Episode with Eli Roth Recorded At TCM Classic Film Festival
The Playboy Murders, Season 3 (ID)
Toxic, Season 1 (ID)
MAY 8
Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2 (Max Original)
MAY 9
Bloody Trophy (Krwawe Trofeum) (Max Original)
The Whale (A24, 2022)
MAY 11
Delicious Miss Brown, Season 10 (Food Network)
The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood, Season 1 (ID)
MAY 12
Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)
MAY 13
Betting on Paradise, Season 1 (HGTV)
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)
Dream Destination: A Surprise Trip, Season 1 (discovery+)
MAY 14
Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, Season 1 (Food Network)
Mini Reni, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
MAY 15
Duster, Season 1 (Max Original)
Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 2 (Max Original)
United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper, Season 2 (CNN Original)
MAY 16
The Brutalist (A24)
MAY 17
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)
MAY 18
Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)
Say Yes to the Dress, Season 21 (TLC)
MAY 19
American Monster: Abuse of Power, Season 1 (ID)
MAY 20
Kong: Skull Island (2017)
MAY 21
Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 5 (ID)
MAY 22
Expedition Files, Season 2 (Discovery)
MAY 23
Pee-wee as Himself (HBO Original)
Restoring Galveston, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)
Silly Sundays, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
MAY 25
Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France, Season 1 (TLC)
MAY 28
Down Home Fab, Season 3 (HGTV)
MAY 29
And Just Like That..., Season 3 (Max Original)
MAY 31
Mountainhead (HBO Original)
*This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change
Everything new to B/R Sports in May 2025
All Elite Wrestling (AEW)
MAY 3
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
MAY 4
Double or Nothing (2021)
MAY 7
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
MAY 8
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
MAY 11
Double or Nothing (2022)
MAY 14
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
MAY 16
AEW Dynamite archives (summer/fall 2020)
All Out (2020)
Full Gear (2020)
MAY 17
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
MAY 18
Double or Nothing (2023)
MAY 21
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
MAY 22
AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
AEW Collision, Countdown to Double or Nothing 2025, 10 p.m.
MAY 28
AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
MAY 31
AEW Collision, 11:30 p.m.
Note: Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.
NBA Playoffs
MAY 1
Playoff Doubleheader, TBA
MAY 3
Playoffs – 1st Round, TBA
MAY 4
Playoffs – 1st Round, TBA
MAY 5
Playoff Doubleheader, TBA
MAY 6
Playoff Doubleheader, TBA
MAY 7
Playoff Doubleheader, TBA
MAY 11
Playoff Single Game, TBA
MAY 12
Playoff Doubleheader, TBA
MAY 13
Playoff Doubleheader, TBA
MAY 14
Playoff Doubleheader, TBA
MAY 18
Playoffs – 2nd Round, TBA
MAY 19
Playoffs – 2nd Round, TBA
MAY 21
Eastern Conf. Finals Game #1, TBA
MAY 23
Eastern Conf. Finals Game #2, TBA
MAY 25
Eastern Conf. Finals Game #3, TBA
MAY 27
Eastern Conf. Finals Game #4, TBA
MAY 29
Eastern Conf. Finals Game #5, TBA
MAY 31
Eastern Conf. Finals Game #6, TBA
*Note: Specific teams/times will be announced at a later date
NHL Playoffs
MAY 1
Playoff Doubleheader, TBA
MAY 2
Playoffs, TBA
MAY 4
Playoffs – 1st Round, TBA
MAY 8
Playoff Doubleheader, TBA
MAY 9
Playoff Doubleheader, TBA
MAY 10
Playoff Doubleheader, TBA
MAY 11
Playoff Doubleheader, TBA
MAY 15
Playoff Doubleheader, TBA
MAY 16
Playoff Doubleheader, TBA
MAY 18
Playoffs – 1st Round, TBA
MAY 22
Conference Finals, TBA
MAY 24
Conference Finals, TBA
MAY 26
Conference Finals, TBA
MAY 28
Conference Finals, TBA
MAY 30
Conference Finals, TBA
*Note: Specific teams/times will be announced at a later date
MLB
MAY 6
San Diego Padres vs New York Yankees, 7 p.m.
MAY 13
Boston Red Sox vs Detroit Tigers, 6:30 p.m.
MAY 20
New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox, 6:30 p.m.
MAY 27
Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies, 6:30 p.m.
NASCAR
MAY 4
Wurth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY, 3:30 p.m.
MAY 11
AdventHealth 400, 3 p.m.
MAY 18
NASCAR All-Star Open, 5:30 p.m.
NASCAR All-Star Race, 8 p.m.
MAY 25
Coca-Cola 600, 6 p.m.
U.S. Soccer
MAY 31
USWNT vs China, 5:30 p.m.
Roland Garros
MAY 19
Practice, 1 – 7 p.m.
Qualifying, from 10 a.m.
MAY 20
Practice, 1 – 7 p.m.
Qualifying, from 10 a.m.
MAY 21
Practice, 1 – 7 p.m.
Qualifying, from 10 a.m.
MAY 22
Practice, 1 – 7 p.m.
Qualifying, from 10 a.m.
MAY 23
Practice, 1 – 7 p.m.
Qualifying, from 10 a.m.
MAY 25
1st Round, from 11 a.m.
MAY 26
1st Round, from 11 a.m.
MAY 27
1st Round, from 11 a.m.
MAY 28
2nd Round, from 11 a.m.
MAY 29
2nd Round, from 11 a.m.
MAY 30
3rd Round, from 11 a.m.
MAY 31
3rd Round, from 11 a.m.
*Live Sports available only on select plans. Plan availability varies by subscription provider. Check with your subscription provider for details
This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change
Pre- and post-event programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each event.
All times are in ET
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide, overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming, and entertainment. Before Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk and has written game reviews and features for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and roller skating.
