HBO just teased footage of 'The Last of Us' season 2, 'The White Lotus' season 3, next 'Game of Thrones' spinoff and more

Max is still our pick for the best streaming service out there — and it just gave us 19 more reasons for it to keep its spot on the throne.

Yesterday (Aug. 4), HBO dropped a new teaser trailer before the "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale. The nearly two-minute sizzle reel showed off 19 new and upcoming shows that will arrive on Max over the next several months. If you missed it, or don't have Max, you can also check it out on YouTube or watch it below.

Coming to Max in 2024-2025 | The Penguin, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and More - YouTube Watch On

While there weren't any dragons, there were definitely some fire first looks at a few shows. While we had already seen trailers for the series premiers of "The Penguin" and "Dune: Prophecy," this trailer gave us a first look at the upcoming seasons of "The White Lotus" and "The Last of Us." It also gave us our first look ever at "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" — the latest spin-off from George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones."

Here's everything from HBO you can expect coming to Max, including a few of our top picks.

Coming soon to Max: Top picks

'The Penguin'

The Penguin | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

I'm still a bit shocked that of all the things to come from Matt Reeves' "The Batman," the first will be a live-action HBO show about Oswald Cobblepot. Colin Farrell's portrayal of the iconic Batman villain was a key part of the 2022 DC Comics movie but I'd have expected a Zoe Kravitz Catwoman spin-off before we got a prestige drama about the Gotham crime boss.

Farrell's Penguin is coming back for at least eight episodes this September. "The Penguin" is set in the immediate aftermath of the 2022 movie and will tie into the 2026 sequel "The Batman - Part II." So if you want to be up to speed when "Battinson" returns to theaters, you'll want to watch as Farrell — prosthetics, makeup and all — rises up the ranks of Gotham's underworld to become the top crimelord in town.

Premieres on HBO and Max on September 19

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'The Last of Us' season 2

HBO Original Series The Last of Us Season 2 | Coming In 2025 | Max - YouTube Watch On

"The Last of Us" season 1 was incredible, producing one of the best seasons of television in years and one of the best episodes of television ever — "Long, Long Time." Starring Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as her father figure Joel, this adaptation of the acclaimed PlayStation 3 game was equal parts beautiful and brutal as the two trek across the apocalyptic wasteland of the U.S.

Season 2 looks set to be no less brutal. While there are still questions about what exactly season 2 will cover, given it's unlikely it will cover an entire game the way season 1 did, there's no question that this season will maintain the show's dark gritty tone. It is, however, adding some serious firepower to its cast. Academy Award-nominee Jeffrey Wright will star as Isaac, leader of the Washington Liberation Front militia group and Catherine O’Hara will star in an unknown role, though it's clear from this trailer she will at least interact with Joel during season 2.

Premieres on HBO and Max in 2025

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'

HBO Original Series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms | Coming In 2025 | Max - YouTube Watch On

"House of the Dragon" season 2 may have just ended but HBO isn't done pumping out content from the "Game of Thrones" universe. Starring Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire Egg, this show should take us throughout the Seven Kingdoms as we follow these two on their myriad adventures.

We don't get much from the brief clip in Max's sizzle reel other than a look at both Ser Duncan and Egg in action, but there are a few things we know about "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." This show is set years after the events of "House of the Dragon" and decades before the events of "Game of Thrones" and I wouldn't expect a ton of dragons flying about in this show. For that, you'll need to wait until 2026 when "House of the Dragon" returns for season 3.

Premieres on HBO and Max in 2025

Coming soon to Max: The full list

While those shows are the highlights, here's the full list of everything HBO teased that's coming soon to HBO and Max.

Everything new coming to HBO and Max

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" (coming in 2025)

"And Just Like That ..." season 3 (coming in 2025)

"Chimp Crazy" (premieres on HBO August 18)

"Creature Commandos" (premieres on Max December 2024)

"Dune: Prophecy" (premieres on HBO November 2024)

"Duster" (coming in 2025)

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears" (premieres on HBO August 6)

"Harley Quinn" season 5 (premieres on Max November 2024)

"Industry" season 3 (premieres on HBO August 11)

"It: Welcome to Derry" (coming in 2025)

"My Brilliant Friend" season 4 (premieres on HBO November 11)

"The Franchise" (coming in 2024)

"The Gilded Age" season 3 (coming in 2025)

"The Penguin" (premieres on HBO September 19)

"The Pitt" (coming in 2025)

"The Last of Us" season 2 (coming in 2025)

"The Sex Lives of College Girls" season 3 (coming to Max in 2024)

"The White Lotus" season 3 (coming in 2025)

"Wise Guy David Chase and 'The Sopranos'" (coming in 2024)