5 best shows like 'The Wheel of Time' to stream right now

It's official: "The Wheel of Time" has stopped turning. Prime Video recently announced it's cancelling its hit fantasy drama series, making "The Wheel of Time's" critically acclaimed third season now it's de facto series finale.

While that means we won't get a satisfying conclusion to the fate of Rosamund Pike's Moiraine and co. or the prophecy of the Dragon Reborn, for viewers who can't get enough of high fantasy, there are other genre entries worth checking out.

In making this round-up, it was harder than I expected to find high fantasy shows that didn't meet "The Wheel of Time's" same fate. I didn't want to add insult to injury by suggesting fans dive into another show that ends on an unsatisfying cliffhanger, so I'm sticking with series that are either still ongoing or have wrapped up their run. Speaking of unsatisfying endings, I'm not including "Game of Thrones" on this list for obvious reasons.

Whether you're looking for starcrossed heroes, intricate world-building, or fantastical spectacles, these are the best fantasy shows for fans of "The Wheel of Time" to watch now that Prime Video's given it the boot.

'The Witcher' (Netflix)

Netflix’s sleek adaptation of "The Witcher plunges viewers into a gritty, monster-filled fantasy world where magic is real and danger lurks around every corner. Based on the beloved fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski and CD Projekt Red's video game series, it follows Geralt of Rivia (formerly portrayed by Henry Cavill, now played by Liam Hemsworth), a no-nonsense, mutated monster-hunter-for-hire.

Geralt makes a point to steer clear of the realm’s tangled politics, but fate has other plans. His path soon crosses with that of a young princess (Freya Allan) whose mysterious powers have put a price on her head. Reluctantly, Geralt takes on the role of her protector, using his formidable skills to shield her from those who would exploit her for their own gains.

While the plot can be dense and occasionally confusing, the show’s sheer spectacle and relentless pace make it a thrilling watch that's bound to hook fans of "The Wheel of Time."

'His Dark Materials' (Max)

Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy comes alive in this three-season television adaptation, which takes place in a parallel world ruled by a powerful religious authority known as the Magisterium. Enter our young heroine, Lyra Silvertongue (Dafne Keen), a curious and courageous tween who embarks on a quest to find her missing friend only to find herself in the crosshairs of destiny.

After learning the secrets of her family's heritage, her search for the truth propels her across multiple worlds, including a hauntingly distorted version of our own, filled with magic, mysterious powers, and daemons, i.e. animal companions that are physical embodiments of a person’s soul.

What sets "His Dark Materials" apart is its ability to blend the familiar with the fantastical, creating a rich narrative that’s both an epic adventure and a layered exploration of science, religion, and the meaning of family.

'A Discovery of Witches' (Netflix)

Based on Deborah Harkness’ "All Souls" trilogy, "A Discovery of Witches" is a criminally underrated entry in the high fantasy genre. "The Choice" and "Warm Bodies" star Teresa Palmer plays Diana Bishop, a historian and reluctant witch who has long suppressed her magical heritage. While researching alchemy and science at Oxford, Diana uncovers an enchanted manuscript that paints a target on her back for all the witches, vampires, and daemons all vying for control of its secrets.

To uncover the manuscript's origins and keep it from falling into the wrong hands, Diana forms an uneasy alliance with the vamprie biochemist Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode). Despite ancient rivalries between their species, the two are drawn together by a bond that defies tradition and deepens as Diana’s magical abilities awaken.

While not as sprawling as "The Wheel of Time," "A Discovery of Witches" is a spellbinding journey worth every moment, packed with unforgettable characters, epic battles, and a simmering love story that'll keep you invested.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (Prime Video)

Sure, it’s a polarizing choice, but love it or hate it, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is easily the closest analogue to "The Wheel of Time" in Prime Video's library. Despite its critics, the series delivers a visually stunning return to Tolkien’s world, immersing viewers in the grandeur and mythology of the Second Age. Amazon invested heavily in bringing this era of Middle-earth to life, and the scale and detail are undeniable.

Set thousands of years before the movies and novels, "The Rings of Power" explores the rise of the evil Dark Lord Sauron to power, threatening the fragile peace of Middle-earth and setting the stage for the forging of the iconic rings. This is high-scale fantasy at its peak, full of unexpected twists, elaborate world-building, and sprawling battle scenes.

The show also serves as both a strong standalone story and an accessible intro to the rich lore of 'The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit," so newcomers will find it just as compelling as long-time fans. Maybe even more so considering that, as with "The Wheel of Time," its deviation from the source material remains a point of contention.

'The Legend of Vox Machina' (Prime Video)

While Prime Video opted not to renew "The Wheel of Time" for a fourth season, it's forging ahead with its animated fantasy series "The Legend of Vox Machina." All three seasons so far have achieved an impressive 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and while animated shows often struggle to break through in the crowded streaming landscape, this one's continued success speaks volumes.

Based on the popular Critical Role web series, the show follows a ragtag group of adventurers known as Vox Machina as they embark on epic quests to battle dark forces, powerful villains and ancient magic.

With each member bringing their own quirks and flaws, the series blends high-stakes action with sharp humor and genuine heart, making it as emotionally resonant as it is entertaining and visually stunning. This is a must-watch for fans of Dungeons & Dragons-style adventures.

