The 'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow spin-off has been cancelled

There are many prequels and spin-offs swirling in the Westeros TV universe, from those that have already made their way to screen—like "House of the Dragon," which will be debuting its much-anticipated second season on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 16 — to the ones that are still in the planning and production stages, like the straight-to-order Dunk and Egg-based series "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight," which just cast its lead actors.

But now it looks like one previously proposed spin-off series isn't happening after all: yes, like "Bloodmoon," that failed "Game of Thrones" prequel, HBO is not moving forward with its planned Jon Snow-focused series, revealed its star Kit Harington. A sequel following Harington's "GOT" character — a Stark bastard who is later revealed to be (spoiler alert!) Aegon Targaryen, giving him a legitimate claim to the Iron Throne — was announced to be in development in 2022, but those plans have changed, the actor recently told ScreenRant.

"Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being," Harington revealed to the outlet, though he added: "There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."

Given that Jon Snow’s fate was left open-ended in the original series—after killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), he is exiled from Westeros and returned with the Wildings to the lands beyond The Wall — there's plenty of directions that a sequel could go. Who knows, we could catch up with the character a full decade down the line, if a spin-off ever does end up materializing in the future.

As for Harington, the English actor can currently be seen in the action-crime thriller "Blood for Lust," opposite Scoot McNairy and Josh Lucas. He will also pop up as a new CEO in the third season of HBO's business drama "Industry," as well as the upcoming romance film "Eternal Return," written and directed by Yaniv Raz and co-starring Naomi Scott.

Along with "The Hedge Knight," there are several other non-Jon Snow-related spin-offs planned for the "Game of Thrones" world, including a show centered on Aegon the Conqueror and the animated series "Nine Voyages" focused on "House of the Dragon" character Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake. And then, of course, there's season 2 of "House of the Dragon" itself, which will delve even deeper into the fiery succession war between Jon Snow's seventh great-grandmother Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by Emma D'Arcy) and her half-brother Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney).

Tom's Guide will be sure to keep you posted on all news of the "Game of Thrones"-related projects currently in development by HBO, including all spin-offs and prequels, whether they're Jon Snow-focused or not. In the meantime, Westeros fans can revisit all eight seasons of "Game of Thrones" as well as the first season of "House of the Dragon" by streaming the fantasy series with a Max subscription.