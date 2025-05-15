‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ just got delayed — and now I’m worried about ‘House of the Dragon’ season 3

Sorry, Dunk and Egg fans — “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is no longer slated for release in 2025.

Despite assertions from Warner Bros. Discovery execs that the next “Game of Thrones” spinoff would be coming our way at some point this year, that’s no longer the case.

This news comes from WBD’s upfront presentation on Wednesday, where (per Variety), we know that advertisers were given a first look at the “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” trailer (and before you ask, no, that trailer’s not made it into the wild yet).

The publication reports that the footage ended with a card confirming that the series would drop in 2026. HBO content chairman Casey Bloys narrowed that release window down a little further.

When cuing the teaser on-stage at Madison Square Garden, he said the spinoff was coming in the “winter,” which hopefully means the series will at least air very early in 2026.

Admittedly, we didn’t have a precise release date for “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” up until now (just the expectation that it was coming in 2025), but it’s still disappointing news — and it’s also got me worried about another Max series altogether.

What does the ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ delay mean for ‘House of the Dragon’ season 3?

(Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

Given the nature of George R.R. Martin’s “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” stories, it seemed to be the perfect, smaller-in-scope series to keep us immersed in Westeros between seasons of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And while I still think that’s probably the core aim here, I can’t help but be a little worried that this delay could mean the wait for “House of the Dragon” season 3 could be even longer than expected.

Back in March, we learned that “House of the Dragon” season 3 had entered production and would be filming in the U.K. (in Hertfordshire and North Wales) between March and October of this year.

At the time, showrunner Ryan Condal also teased that the third season was “huger” than what we’ve seen from the show so far.

(Image credit: Theo Whiteman/HBO))

So far, we’ve waited roughly two years between seasons and have seen new installments of “House of the Dragon” in the summer, so I was working under the assumption that a summer 2026 release would be a likely window.

But if we consider the season’s bigger scope, HBO surely wants to give “Game of Thrones” spinoff plenty of time in the sun, and the info that the third season is expected to be filming through to October, I’m concerned we won’t be reunited with Rhaenyra, Alicent, Daemon and the rest of the "House of the Dragon" crew for a while yet.

Hopefully, I’ll be proven wrong when HBO shares confirmed release dates for both shows.

In the meantime, if you need something new to watch while you wait for more spinoff news, you can check out our guide to the best Max shows you can stream on the service.