New on Disney Plus in May 2025 — all the new must-watch movies and shows

Spring is in full swing now, and Disney Plus is blooming with a new lineup of great movies and shows to celebrate. There's plenty to look forward to that's new on Disney Plus this May, especially if you're a Star Wars fan.

Leading the pack is "Andor's" series finale, where we'll see the conclusion of Cassian's evolution from outsider to Rebel Alliance champion. This Emmy-nominated "Star Wars" series ramps up the tension as the galaxy edges closer to war, setting the stage for the events of "Rogue One."

Looking for even more tales from a galaxy far, far away? Two fan-favorite outlaws return in "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld," an anthology saga that delves into the criminal underbelly of the universe.

And while there aren't any new MCU entries coming to Disney Plus this month, to get your fix of multiversal madness, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is finally swinging onto the streamer. If you haven't checked it out yet, I can't recommend it enough; it's a veritable feast for the eyes.

So without further ado, let's dive everything coming to Disney Plus in May.

Top picks

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Disney Plus is getting a new Marvel project this month, but it's technically not part of the MCU. Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is the second film in the critically acclaimed and visually stunning "Spider-Verse" trilogy, which throws Shameik Moore's Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy, and just about every web-slinger you can think of into a madcap multiversal adventure.

After discovering his spidey powers in the last film, Miles has been busy fighting crime and trying to find a way to reconnect with his multiverse counterparts. But a heartfelt reunion with Gwen spirals out of control when he learns of an agency of Spider-People dedicated to protecting the delicate balance of the Multiverse — and he's the only one not invited.

As the heroes converge, they grapple with competing approaches to tackle a looming threat, putting Miles at odds with his new allies and forcing him to make some tough decisions. Because, as we all know, with great power comes great responsibility.

Stream on Disney Plus starting May 1

'Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld'

Two fan-favorite Star Wars bounty hunters are back in "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld." It's the third animated anthology from creator Dave Filoni, whose "Tales" series revisits beloved characters to explore previously untold stories in a galaxy far, far away.

Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman), the Jedi Padawan turned assassin believed to be dead after the events of the novel "Dark Disciple," is given a new chance at life, only to get stuck on the run with an unlikely ally: the infamous quick-draw Cad Bane (Corey Burton).

Forced to survive in the shadow of the Empire, the two outlaws must navigate the galaxy's dangerous underworld to chart their destinies. In the process, Bane confronts an old friend, now a marshal on the other side of the law, in what turns into a brutal blaster fight.

Stream on Disney Plus starting May 4

'Andor' series finale

After "Andor's" second and final season kicked off last month, the final batch of episodes will be delivered in two parts, with episodes 7 through 9 landing on May 6 before episodes 10, 11, and 12, the series finale, arrive on May 13.

It's hard to see what's arguably the best “Star Wars” anything in years come to a close, but it should wrap up some of our most pressing questions about the events that sparked the original "Star Wars" trilogy.

As before, each batch of episodes unfolds across one year of Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) life, showing his evolution from miscreant to Rebel Alliance hero.

With the threat of galactic civil war looming, he teams up with a ragtag crew of rebels led by the mysterious Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and the shrewd Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). It all culminates in their fateful mission to steal the Death Star plans, which tips the scales for Luke, Leia, and the rest of the Rebels to secure victory in the first "Star Wars" films.

Stream on Disney Plus on May 13

Everything new on Disney Plus this month

Thursday, May 1

- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

- Rise Up, Sing Out (Season 2, 7 episodes)

Friday, May 2

- Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (S1, 6 episodes)

Saturday May 3

- Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 4)

Sunday, May 4

- Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (Season 1, 6 episodes)

- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort

- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland Resort

Tuesday, May 6

- Andor (Season 2, Episodes 7-9)

Wednesday, May 7

- Broken Karaoke (Season 3, 2 episodes)

- Firebuds (Season 2, 2 episodes)

- Hamster & Gretel (Season 2, 12 episodes)

- Big City Greens (Season 4, 1 episode)

Friday, May 9

- History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (Season 1, 8 episodes)

- The Toys That Built America (Season 3, 12 episodes)

- The UnXplained (Season 7, 6 episodes)

- WWE Rivals (Season 2, 10 episodes)

- WWE Rivals (Season 4, 6 episodes)

Saturday, May 10

- Doctor Who (Season 2 - Episode 5)

Tuesday, May 13

- Andor (Season 2 - Episodes 10-12)

Saturday, May 17

- Doctor Who (Season 2 - Episode 6)

Monday, May 19

- Tucci in Italy (2 seasons, 14 episodes)

Tuesday, May 20

- Minnie's Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (Season 1 - 5 episodes)

Saturday, May 24

- Doctor Who (Season 2 - Episode 7)

Wednesday, May 28

- Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 2, 6 episodes)

- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Season 2, 5 episodes)

Saturday, May 31

- How Not to Draw (Season 3, 4 episodes)

- Doctor Who (Season 2 - season finale at 11 a.m. PT)