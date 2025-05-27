5 top new movies to stream this week on HBO Max, Disney Plus, Hulu and more (May 27-June 2)

This week sees plenty of new movies arriving across the best streaming services.

The major players like Netflix and Prime Video are sitting out the next seven days, but their rivals are picking up the slack with HBO Max, Disney Plus, Hulu and Peacock offering new flicks for subscribers to enjoy.

There’s no contest when it comes to picking my personal highlight this week: HBO Max’s “Mountainhead” has all my attention. This sharp comedy-drama comes from “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong, and the trailer presents a similar tone to his award-winning black comedy series.

Other noteworthy newcomers include the Disney Plus debut of “Captain America: Brave New World” and family flick “Dog Man” on Peacock.

Here’s a guide to the most noteworthy new additions across streaming platforms this week, and if you want to watch some TV instead, we have a rundown of the top new TV shows you can stream this week as well.

‘Fight or Flight’ (PVOD)

Fight or Flight | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

Josh Hartnett stars in this sky-high action comedy that appears to take pretty clear cues from “Bullet Train.” That’s not a bad source of inspiration and Tom’s Guide’s own Martin Shore labeled it “the wildest movie I’ve seen in 2025” and also called it “an absolute riot.” This glowing write-up has definitely convinced me to add it to my watchlist this week.

In “Fight or Flight,” Hartnett plays a skilled mercenary who boards an international flight bound for San Francisco. But he’s not on this plane to watch movies and eat questionable food, he’s been tasked with identifying an elusive hacker known as “The Ghost.”

The job gets even trickier when it becomes clear the plane is filled with assassins, and these contract killers have both “The Ghost” and Hartnett’s Lucas Reyes in their crosshairs, forcing an uneasy alliance.

Buy or rent on Amazon from May 27

‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ (Hulu)

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG Trailer | TIFF 2024 - YouTube Watch On

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” is one of the best movies of last year you (probably) didn’t see. It’s a gripping political thriller that competed for the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and won the Special Jury Prize. The work of writer/director Mohammed Rasoulof, the twisting narrative unfolds with almost unbearable tension, and the performances are electric.

The movie centers on Iman (Missagh Zareh), a judge in the Revolutionary Court in Tehran, who struggles with increasing paranoia as the Iranian city falls into a state of political unrest following the death of a young woman.

As the outside situation deteriorates, things within Iman’s home also take a turn when a handgun given to him for protection by the government goes missing. He suspects that his wife and daughter may have taken it, and things only go south from there.

Watch on Hulu from May 27

‘Captain America: Brave New World (Disney Plus)

Captain America: Brave New World | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The fourth Captain America solo movie sees the superhero mantle passed over to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) following the events of the Disney Plus series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.’ So long, Steve Rogers.

While ‘Captain America: Brave New World” is far from a truly vintage entry in the long-running Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s a step up from some of the franchise’s recent duds. It’s a mostly enjoyable blockbuster, even if it feels extremely routine after 30+ MCU movies.

In this new world full of sinister threats originating from Earth and beyond, Sam is still finding his footing now that he’s taken up the Captain America role. But he’s forced to learn on the job as he’s drawn into a major international incident when freshly elected U.S. president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) is targeted in a mysterious assassination attempt.

Watch on Disney Plus from May 28

‘Dog Man’ (Peacock)

DOG MAN | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The whimsical “Dog Man” series by Dav Pilkey is a childhood staple for millions, so it’s no surprise the canine police officer’s first big-screen outing has been warmly embraced by viewers of all ages. Packing a charming but very silly story and vibrant animation courtesy of Dreamworks, it’s got all the ingredients to be a firm family favorite, and this week it arrives on Peacock.

Based on a graphic novel series, it sees a police officer and his faithful pooch fused together after an explosive injury (don’t worry, it’s less grisly than it sounds). Reborn as Dog Man, the human-dog hybrid must embrace his new identity while also stopping a feline supervillain, Petey the Cat, from unleashing chaos on Ohkay City. The movie includes the voice talents of Peter Hastings, Pete Davidson, Isla Fisher, Lil Rel Howery and Ricky Gervais.

Watch on Peacock from May 30

‘Mountainhead’ (HBO Max)

Mountainhead | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

I’m a “Succession” superfan, so it’s probably no surprise that “Mountainhead” on HBO Max is my most anticipated new movie of the week.

This satirical comedy-drama comes from Jesse Armstrong, the creator of the award-winning HBO show, and the man behind the excellent British comedy “Peep Show.” Armstrong knows how to write biting dialogue and craft memorable and compelling characters, even if they’re also often unlikable.

“Mountainhead” is a confined movie that sees a group of wealthy tech billionaires (Steven Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef) meet in a plush mountainside lodge where an international crisis unfolds around them. Based on the trailer, it looks packed with snappy exchanges that scream vintage Jesse Armstrong. In many ways, it appears to be something of a spiritual sequel to “Succession.” Consider me fully sold.

Watch on HBO Max from May 31