How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 14 online from anywhere

After the excitement of the 60th anniversary specials last year, we're back to the serious business of week-to-week adventure with our favourite Time Lord and his ever faithful Tardis. Below we have all the information on how to watch "Doctor Who" season 14 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Doctor Who' season 14 start time, channel "Doctor Who" season 14 drops with back-to-back episodes on Friday, May 10, in the U.S. and on Saturday, May 11 in the U.K..

As the Fifteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa made history from the get-go as he effected a bi-generational split – rather than a traditional regeneration – with fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) in "The Giggle", the third of the 60th anniversary specials late last year.

Consequently, Dr Who fans have been impatient for this landmark new season to land and not least because writer/showrunner Russell T. Davies has returned to the fold to deliver another eight episodes. New Doctor, new companion, RTD back in the chair. What could possibly go wrong?

The new deal with Disney+ means that Doctor Who is potentially going to reach its largest ever audience but it also means that there will be millions of new eyes on the show that might need some of the Whoniverse explained to them. Will that be a problem for long-standing fans? "It's a tightrope I have walked before," explained a Davies.

Read on for our guide to everything you need to know on how to watch from anywhere.

Watch 'Doctor Who' season 14 free online

Watch 'Doctor Who' season 14 online free in the U.K.

"Doctor Who" season 14 drops with back-to-back episodes at midnight BST on Saturday, May 11.

They will then air later that same day on BBC One at 6.20pm BST (1.20 p.m. ET/ 10.20 a.m. PT) and then 7:05 pm (2.05 p.m. ET/ 11.05 a.m. PT).

The remaining 6 episodes will follow in subsequent weeks and be available on BBC iPlayer.

If you can't wait in between episode, there is a host of other "Doctor Who" content available to watch for free on the BBC iPlayer via their Whoniverse hub.

Watch 'Doctor Who' season 14 from anywhere

How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 14 from anywhere in the world

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you will be able to enjoy "Doctor Who" season 14 for free on BBC iPlayer.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K., pay the licence fee, but are visiting the U.S. right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best.

Watch 'Doctor Who' season 14 by country

How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 14 online in the U.S.

"Doctor Who" season 14 is available in the U.S. on Disney Plus with the first two episodes dropping Friday, May 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 14 in Australia

Happily for Whovians down under, "Doctor Who" season 14 has materialized on Disney+.

'Doctor Who' S14 episode guide

Episode 1: Space Babies

Ruby learns the Doctor’s amazing secrets when he takes her to the far future. There, they find a baby farm run by babies. But can they be saved from the terrifying bogeyman?

Episode 2: The Devil's Chord

The Doctor and Ruby meet The Beatles but discover that the all-powerful Maestro is changing history. London becomes a battleground with the future of humanity at stake.

Episode 3: Boom

Caught in the middle of a devastating war on Kastarion 3, the Doctor is trapped when he steps on a landmine. Can he save himself and Ruby, plus the entire planet... without moving?

Episode 8: Empire of Death

'Doctor Who' S14 cast

Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Bonnie Langford as Melanie ‘Mel’ Bush

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart

Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam

Indira Varma as The Duchess

Lenny Rush as Morris

Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro

Jonathan Groff as Rogue

George Caple as Paul McCartney

Chris Mason as John Lennon

Philip Davies as George Harrison

James Hoyles as Ringo Starr

Who played Doctor Who before Ncuti Gatwa? In order of appearance... William Hartnell, 1963 – 1966 Patrick Troughton, 1966 – 1969 John Pertwee, 1970 – 1974 Tom Baker, 1974 – 1981 Peter Davidson, 1981 – 1984 Colin Baker, 1984 – 1986 Sylvester McCoy, 1987 – 1989 Paul McGann, 1996 Christopher Eccleston, 2005 David Tennant, 2005 – 2010 Matt Smith, 2010 – 2013 Peter Capaldi, 2013 – 2017 Jodie Whittaker, 2017 – 2022 David Tennant, three episodes, 2023 Ncuti Gatwa, 2024 –

Where have we seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Mizero Ncuti Gatwa, is a Scottish actor probably best known for his debut as Doctor Who in "The Giggle", a 60th-anniversary special that aired in November 2023, where the Time Lord split into two incarnations (Gatwa and David Tennant) rather than as a direct replacement. Before this he played Eric Effiong in the Netflix comedy series Sex Education (2019–2023) - for which he received three BAFTA Television Award nominations for Best Male Comedy Performance - and has recently appeared in "Barbie" (2023) and "Masters of the Air" (2024).