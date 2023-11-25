Doctor Who is celebrating its 60th anniversary and returns to our screens with a trilogy of specials, starting on Saturday, November 25. Those episodes are also going to be made available in the U.K. and around the world on that very same day, including the U.S..

Below we have all the information on how to watch the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials from anywhere and potentially for FREE with a VPN.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials start time, channel The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials start with episode 1 which lands on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 1:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. GMT.

• U.K.: watch FREE on BBC iPlayer

• Watch from anywhere with a VPN

• U.S. watch on Disney Plus

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials promise to be absolutely packed with action and fan-pleasing moments. For one thing, David Tennant is back as the Doctor. Joining him in The TARDIS is his sidekick from a decade ago, Donna Noble, portrayed once again by Catherine Tate.

The last time we were with the Doctor we saw Jodie Whittaker regenerate, very unexpectedly, into Tennant. Although the coat and Converse are back, he is technically not back as his previous incarnation, the 10th Doctor. Instead, this will be a brief stint as the 14th, before the previously announced Ncuti Gatwa takes his place as the 15th.

If all that wasn’t enough for fans, we will see the late Bernard Cribbins as Wilfred Mott, Neil Patrick Harris joins the cast as baddie The Toymaker and Beep the Meep jumps from the comic books to the screen. Expect some other familiar faces and surprise guests too.

Russell T Davies has written all three of the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials and longstanding director Rachel Talalay led the first. This should be unmissable for longtime watchers and newcomers alike. Read on for our guide to everything you need to know on how to watch from anywhere.

Watch the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials free online

Watch Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials online FREE in the U.K.

The three episodes of Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials will be available in the UK on BBC iPlayer, with the first landing on November 25. It's totally FREE to view, provided you have a TV license of course.

All three episodes will also air on BBC One at 6.30pm UK for three consecutive Saturday evenings - November 25, December 2 and December 9.

If you can't wait in between episode, there is a host of other Doctor Who content available to watch for free on the BBC iPlayer.

Watch Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials from anywhere

How to watch Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials from anywhere in the world

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you will be able to enjoy all three Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials FREE on BBC iPlayer.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K., pay the licence fee, but are visiting the U.S. right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Watch Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials by country

Can I watch Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials online in the U.S.?

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials are going to become available in the U.S. on Disney Plus from November 25 at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET, the same moment and day they air in the U.K..

Can I watch Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials for FREE in Australia?

Happily for Whovians down under, the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials are heading to Disney Plus.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials – full episode guide

Doctor Who 2023 episode 1: The Star Beast - Saturday, November 25

It's a fight to the bitter end for The Doctor after a spaceship crash-lands in London. As the battle rages on, fate brings him back to his old sidekick, Donna Noble.

Doctor Who 2023 episode 2: Wild Blue Yonder - Saturday, December 2

The Doctor and Donna are back in The TARDIS for another epic adventure. Not only must they escape to save their own lives, the fate of the universe depends on them.

Doctor Who 2023 episode 3: The Giggle - Saturday, December 9

It is the end of the road for the Fourteenth Doctor, but The Toymaker is still wreaking havoc and the Fifteenth Doctor arrives.