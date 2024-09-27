New on Disney Plus in October 2024 — 3 must-watch shows

Disney Plus is ending one show and beginning another this October.

"Agatha All Along" has been a relatively quiet hit for Marvel and Disney Plus so far. While early reviews had critics and audiences split, things have settled and reviews are mostly positive from both camps. However, all good things must come to an end, and "Agatha All Along" will end on Oct. 30 with a two-episode series finale.

But when a witch closes a door, a wizard opens a window ... or, something like that. The beloved Disney Channel show "Wizards of Waverly Place" ran from 2007-2012 and launched the career of "Only Murders in the Building" star Selena Gomez. Now, Disney Plus is launching a sequel series," Wizards of Waverly Place," with an eight-episode series premiere on Oct. 30 before the "Agatha All Along" finale.

Of course, that's not all that's coming to Disney Plus this month. There are additional shows and movies, as well as live broadcasts of "Dancing with the Stars" and the "2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction." So without further ado, here's everything else that's landing on Disney Plus this October.

Top picks

'Agatha All Along' finale

Marvel Televisionâ€™s Agatha All Along | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

"Agatha All Along" has finally arrived on Disney Plus after a few name changes. Reviews have been largely positive for this witchy campy show starring Kathryn Hahn reprising her "WandaVision" role as the witch Agatha Harkness. She's freed herself from Wanda Maximoff's spell in Westfield, New Jersey and is teaming up with her old and new allies to "walk the Witch's Road" to regain her wicked powers.

Those allies (and possibly enemies!) include Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili and Debra Jo Rupp. There are new episodes every Wednesday night this month, with the two-part series finale arriving on Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Finale premieres Oct. 30 on Disney Plus

'2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction'

Introducing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Every year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio inducts the greatest musicians into its hallowed halls. And this year is no exception — and not everyone is a rock artist. This year's class includes Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest, as well as posthumous inductions for Alexis Korner, John Mayall and “Big Mama” Thornton. Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield will also be inducted into the musical excellence category.

But these won't be the only acts in town, as artists like Busta Rhymes, Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa are expected to be in attendance to either present or perform. The "2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction" will livestream on Disney Plus on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET, with ABC airing a primetime special featuring the evening’s biggest moments on Jan. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. So if you want to catch this event live, you'll need to watch it on Disney Plus.

Watch live Oct. 19 on Disney Plus

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Official Trailer | Wizards Beyond Waverly Place | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The original "Wizards of Waverly Place" starred Selena Gomez as Alex Russo, a teenage wizard living on Waverly Place in Greenwich Village. She and her brothers Justin (David Henrie) and Max (Jake T. Austin) all trained their magical abilities with the goal of eventually winning sole custody of their family's powers.

In this sequel, the show centers on Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), a powerful young wizard sent to the mortal world to be trained. Her teacher? Justin Russo, who had set aside his life as a wizard to live a normal life with his wife and two sons Milo (Max Matenko) and Roman (Alkaio Thiele). The first eight episodes arrive on Disney Plus on Oct. 30 — watch to see a potential cameo from Gomez reprising her role as Alex.

Premieres Oct. 30 on Disney Plus

Everything new on Disney Plus this month

Synopses provided by Disney

Tuesday, October 1

- "Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale"

Wednesday, October 2

Marvel Television's "Agatha All Along" - Episode 4 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself powerless after a suspicious goth Teen breaks her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards witches with what they need. Together, Agatha and the Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road...

- "Mickey’s Spooky Stories" season 1 (5 episodes)

- "The Simpsons" season 35 (18 episodes)

Thursday, October 3

- "Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials" season 1 (6 episodes)

Friday, October 4

"Ayla & The Mirrors" - New Episodes

Ayla, a rich and spoiled girl, suffers a shock after losing her father and is left without memories. With no one to claim her, she arrives at the El Bosque shelter. There she meets Inés and The Mirrors, a dance group. She also discovers a surprising ability: hearing the feelings of others through musical visions. Her aunt Esmeralda keeps a close eye on her to make sure the girl is not a threat to her newly inherited fortune.

- "Shortstober with Big City Greens"

- "Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends" season 3 (5 episodes)

- "Spookiz: The Movie"

Saturday, October 5

- "The Biggest Little Farm"

Monday, October 7

"Bluey Minisodes" - New Episodes

The collection of one-to three-minute “Bluey Minisodes” are a series of funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo.

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 33) - Episode 3 live at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

"Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. This episode is simulcast on Disney Plus at the same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location.

Tuesday, October 8

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 33) - Episode 4 live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

"Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. This episode is simulcast on Disney Plus at the same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location.

Wednesday, October 9

Marvel Television's "Agatha All Along" - Episode 5 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself powerless after a suspicious goth Teen breaks her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards witches with what they need. Together, Agatha and the Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road...

- "Big City Greens" season 4 (1 episode)

- "Mickey Mouse Funhouse" season 3 (6 episodes)

- "ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series" season 1 (5 episodes)

Friday, October 11

"Ayla & The Mirrors" - New Episodes

Ayla, a rich and spoiled girl, suffers a shock after losing her father and is left without memories. With no one to claim her, she arrives at the El Bosque shelter. There she meets Inés and The Mirrors, a dance group. She also discovers a surprising ability: hearing the feelings of others through musical visions. Her aunt Esmeralda keeps a close eye on her to make sure the girl is not a threat to her newly inherited fortune.

"The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" A New Short from "The Simpsons" - Premiere

Sideshow Bob teams up with the most infamous villains of Disney Plus to share the true meaning for the Halloween season. Filled with music, mayhem, and madness, this short from "The Simpsons" is simply to die for.

- "Expedition Amazon"

Tuesday, October 15

- "Pupstruction" season 2 (13 episodes)

Wednesday, October 16

Marvel Television's "Agatha All Along" - Episode 6 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself powerless after a suspicious goth Teen breaks her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards witches with what they need. Together, Agatha and the Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road...

- "Kiff" Halloween special

- "Me & Mickey" shorts season 3 (1 episode)

- "Me & Winnie the Pooh" season 2 (1 episode)

- "Playdate with Winnie the Pooh" shorts season 2 (2 episodes)

Friday, October 18

"Ayla & the Mirrors" - New Episodes

Ayla, a rich and spoiled girl, suffers a shock after losing her father and is left without memories. With no one to claim her, she arrives at the El Bosque shelter. There she meets Inés and The Mirrors, a dance group. She also discovers a surprising ability: hearing the feelings of others through musical visions. Her aunt Esmeralda keeps a close eye on her to make sure the girl is not a threat to her newly inherited fortune.

"LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition" - Premiere

An all-new animated special, “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition” is the tenth entry in the popular signature-branded storytelling series. In the new special from Marvel Studios and the LEGO Group, a young, aspiring hero and superhero fan inadvertently unleashes a powerful new villain looking to rid the world of the Avengers.

- "The Devil’s Climb"

Saturday, October 19

"2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction" - Live at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. PT

Music’s highest honor, the "2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction" will be live on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney Plus with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.

Tuesday, October 22

"Dancing with the Stars" season 33 - Episode 6 live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

"Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. This episode is simulcast on Disney Plus at the same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location.

Wednesday, October 23

Marvel Television’s "Agatha All Along" - Episode 7 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself powerless after a suspicious goth Teen breaks her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards witches with what they need. Together, Agatha and the Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road...

- "Primos" season 1 (1 episode)

- "SuperKitties" season 2 (4 episodes)

Friday, October 25

"Ayla & the Mirrors" - New Episodes

Ayla, a rich and spoiled girl, suffers a shock after losing her father and is left without memories. With no one to claim her, she arrives at the El Bosque shelter. There she meets Inés and The Mirrors, a dance group. She also discovers a surprising ability: hearing the feelings of others through musical visions. Her aunt Esmeralda keeps a close eye on her to make sure the girl is not a threat to her newly inherited fortune.

"Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" - Premiere

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances, including footage of band rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself.

Tuesday, October 29

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) - Episode 7 live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT

"Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. This episode is simulcast on Disney Plus at the same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location.

Wednesday, October 30

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" - Series Premiere (8 Episodes)

Billie, a powerful young wizard, is sent to live in the mortal world with the only wizard teacher who can help her control her powers — Justin Russo.

Marvel Television’s "Agatha All Along" finale - Episodes 8-9 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself powerless after a suspicious goth Teen breaks her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards witches with what they need. Together, Agatha and the Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road...

- "Dino Ranch" season 3 (10 episodes)