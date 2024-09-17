Disney Plus unveils 4 live streaming channels — and Star Wars and Marvel fans will be pleased

Disney Plus is set to expand its streaming horizons with the launch of four new live channels later this year, according to Bloomberg . These "always on" channels are expected to boost subscriber retention by making the experience more lively and engaging, which can help lower churn rates.

The hope is that this feature gives Disney Plus a leg up in the busy streaming scene, setting it apart from other platforms and making it more attractive to both current and future subscribers.

The channels will include Real Life, Hallowstream, Throwbacks, and the highly anticipated Hits and Heroes. The Hits and Heroes channel, in particular, promises to give fans a diverse selection of action-packed movies and series from Disney's extensive library, including content from the beloved Star Wars and Marvel franchises.

Available exclusively to Premium subscribers on the ad-free plan, these channels will refresh their content monthly. This move builds on Disney's recent venture into continuous live streaming, following the debut of 24/7 channels dedicated to ABC News and Disney Junior earlier this month.

Alisa Bowe, president of Disney Plus , said that the channels are more like playlists for viewers: "Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney Plus. Whether it’s news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest."

This news also comes at the perfect time considering Disney Plus is currently offering a limited time deal . You can get the ad-supported Disney Plus basic plan for just $1.99 per month for the first three months (offer ends on September 27). If you're enjoying the streaming service and want access to the live channels in the coming months, you’ll have to switch to the Premium subscription.

Disney Plus standard subscription deal: $1.99 a month for 3 months @ Disney Plus

What can you watch on these Disney Plus channels?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The new Disney Plus channels will each offer different types of content. Real Life will feature documentaries and biopics, providing viewers with in-depth explorations of real stories and historical events. Hallowstream (the one I’m personally looking forward to) will focus on a curated selection of spooky and seasonal content, including classic Halloween specials and family-friendly horror movies.

Throwbacks will offer a nostalgic viewing experience, which is perfect for those looking to revisit classic Disney content. Lastly, we have Hits and Heroes that will focus on action-packed entertainment, including popular Star Wars and Marvel titles like "The Mandalorian" and "Andor." This channel aims to deliver thrilling blockbuster hits 24/7.

What’s so great about these channels is that you can tune in at any time and find programming that fits your interests. While the channels stream content continuously, they follow a set schedule or rotation, meaning there’s always something playing. Feel like transporting to a galaxy far far away or jumping straight into some superhero action? Disney Plus has you covered.

The Hits and Heroes channel is slated to arrive this fall on Disney Plus.