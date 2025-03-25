Disney Plus just added a new feature to its streaming service, and if you're like me, it's a game changer.

Disney announced yesterday (March 24) that it is rolling out the ability to remove titles from the Continue Watching row on the home screen. The feature is available globally, starting with web browsers and Apple devices, and will roll out to all supported devices in the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

While this update may not seem like a big deal to you, I can't handle having shows that I don't want in my Continue Watching row. It ruins the convenience of the feature.

Between buffering issues causing a finished episode to show it's still in progress or me accidentally playing a title because of something work-related, my Continue Watching row gets more cluttered than you'd expect.

Let's get into how this new feature works, starting with how to remove a title from Continue Watching on your TV.

How to remove a title from Continue Watching on your TV

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

There are two ways to remove a title from Continue Watching on your TV.

First, you can remove it from the Continue Watching row. Navigate to the desired title, then hold the center button on your remote and a dialogue box will pop up from the right side of the screen asking you if you want to remove the title from Continue Watching. Select remove.

The other option is to remove the title from the details page. Once you have the details page for the desired title open, select the minus icon. This will prompt the dialogue box on the right side of the screen asking you if you want to remove the title from Continue Watching. Select remove.

Bear in mind that, at present, this only works on Apple TV streaming devices. However, it will eventually roll out to all supported smart TVs and streaming devices.

How to remove a title from Continue Watching on a web browser or mobile device

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

If you're on your phone, tablet or a web browser, you can still remove a title from your Continue Watching row on Disney Plus.

Let's start with mobile devices. To remove a title from Continue Watching on your mobile device, open the app and select the three dot menu, then select Remove.

On a web browser, things are also simple. First, place your cursor over the title and you'll see a minus icon appear in the top right corner. Click the minus icon, then click Remove.

Again, at present, the number of supported devices is limited. Currently, all supported web browsers allow you to remove titles from Continue Watching, but the feature only currently works on iOS devices when it comes to mobile devices. Additional devices will get the feature in the coming weeks.