New on Disney Plus in March 2025 — all the new must-watch movies and shows

Ready to leave the winter doldrums behind in February? March is shaping up to be an exciting month filled with adventure, action and fun on Disney Plus. Leading the lineup this month is Marvel's highly anticipated "Daredevil: Born Again," where Matt Murdock returns to confront old enemies and new challenges in his gritty battle for justice.

Pixar continues the excitement with "Win or Lose," its heartfelt softball drama, which is already available to start watching on the streaming service, while young fans will enjoy new episodes of "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures."

Meanwhile, magician David Blaine brings real-life magic to screens on March 24 with "David Blaine Do Not Attempt," and families can laugh along with "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip," streaming March 28.

Below, find a breakdown of everything coming to Disney Plus in March.

Top picks

'Daredevil: Born Again'

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with extraordinary sensory abilities, balances his legal career with his vigilante alter ego, Daredevil. Meanwhile, crime lord Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) seeks to cement his influence through political power as the nefarious Kingpin. As both men strive to rebuild their lives, their pasts resurface, threatening to unravel everything they have fought for. Soon, both of them find themselves drawn into an intense battle that will test their limits as they duke it out with dangerous games in Hell's Kitchen, New York.

Stream on Disney Plus from March 4

'David Blaine Do Not Attempt'

David Blaine Do Not Attempt | Official Trailer | National Geographic

This six-part documentary series explores the world of magic. Illusionist David Blaine sets off on a global journey to meet people who achieve seemingly impossible things. As he explores a variety of different cultures, Blaine figures out the secrets behind these people's astonishing abilities and ponders what it means to be human with these kinds of abilities.

Stream on Disney Plus from March 24

'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip'

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip | Trailer | March 28 on Disney+

Eleven-year-old Alexander Garcia (Thom Nemer) and his family set out on what should be a perfect Spring Break vacation to Mexico City. However, their dream trip quickly turns into a nightmare when they stumble upon a cursed idol, unleashing a series of misfortunes that derail their plans. This family comedy is based on the 2020 flick "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day", based on the kids' book of the same name, though the two stories are about two totally different Alexanders.

Stream all episodes on Disney Plus from March 28

Everything new on Disney Plus this month

Monday, March 3

- "Malawi Wildlife Rescue" (S2, 6 episodes)

Tuesday, March 4

- "Daredevil: Born Again"

Wednesday, March 5

- "Morphle: Shorts" (S1, 15 episodes)

- "Primos" (S1, 9 episodes)

- Win or Lose - Two New Episodes

Tuesday, March 11

- "Daredevil: Born Again" - Episode 3

Wednesday, March 12

- "Disney Jr.’s Ariel" (S1, 4 episodes)

- "Port Protection Alaska" (S8, 10 episodes)

- "Meet the Pickles: The Making of Win or Lose"

- "Win or Lose" - Two New Episodes

Tuesday, March 18

- Daredevil: Born Again" - Episode 4

Wednesday, March 19

- "Life Below Zero" (S23, 20 episodes)

- "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2)"" - 12 Remaining Episodes from S2

Saturday, March 22

- "Animals, They’re Just Like Us!" (S1, 6 episodes)

Monday, March 24

- "David Blaine Do Not Attempt" - Two-Episode Premiere

Tuesday, March 25

- "Daredevil: Born Again" - Episodes 5 & 6

Wednesday, March 26

- "Morphle and the Magic Pets: Shorts" (S1, 10 episodes)

Friday, March 28

- "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip"

Monday, March 31

- "David Blaine Do Not Attempt" - Two New Episodes