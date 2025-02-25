New on Disney Plus in March 2025 — all the new must-watch movies and shows
Everything that's coming to Disney Plus this March
Ready to leave the winter doldrums behind in February? March is shaping up to be an exciting month filled with adventure, action and fun on Disney Plus. Leading the lineup this month is Marvel's highly anticipated "Daredevil: Born Again," where Matt Murdock returns to confront old enemies and new challenges in his gritty battle for justice.
Pixar continues the excitement with "Win or Lose," its heartfelt softball drama, which is already available to start watching on the streaming service, while young fans will enjoy new episodes of "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures."
Meanwhile, magician David Blaine brings real-life magic to screens on March 24 with "David Blaine Do Not Attempt," and families can laugh along with "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip," streaming March 28.
Below, find a breakdown of everything coming to Disney Plus in March.
Top picks
'Daredevil: Born Again'
Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with extraordinary sensory abilities, balances his legal career with his vigilante alter ego, Daredevil. Meanwhile, crime lord Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) seeks to cement his influence through political power as the nefarious Kingpin. As both men strive to rebuild their lives, their pasts resurface, threatening to unravel everything they have fought for. Soon, both of them find themselves drawn into an intense battle that will test their limits as they duke it out with dangerous games in Hell's Kitchen, New York.
Stream on Disney Plus from March 4
'David Blaine Do Not Attempt'
This six-part documentary series explores the world of magic. Illusionist David Blaine sets off on a global journey to meet people who achieve seemingly impossible things. As he explores a variety of different cultures, Blaine figures out the secrets behind these people's astonishing abilities and ponders what it means to be human with these kinds of abilities.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Stream on Disney Plus from March 24
'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip'
Eleven-year-old Alexander Garcia (Thom Nemer) and his family set out on what should be a perfect Spring Break vacation to Mexico City. However, their dream trip quickly turns into a nightmare when they stumble upon a cursed idol, unleashing a series of misfortunes that derail their plans. This family comedy is based on the 2020 flick "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day", based on the kids' book of the same name, though the two stories are about two totally different Alexanders.
Stream all episodes on Disney Plus from March 28
Everything new on Disney Plus this month
Monday, March 3
- "Malawi Wildlife Rescue" (S2, 6 episodes)
Tuesday, March 4
- "Daredevil: Born Again"
Wednesday, March 5
- "Morphle: Shorts" (S1, 15 episodes)
- "Primos" (S1, 9 episodes)
- Win or Lose - Two New Episodes
Tuesday, March 11
- "Daredevil: Born Again" - Episode 3
Wednesday, March 12
- "Disney Jr.’s Ariel" (S1, 4 episodes)
- "Port Protection Alaska" (S8, 10 episodes)
- "Meet the Pickles: The Making of Win or Lose"
- "Win or Lose" - Two New Episodes
Tuesday, March 18
- Daredevil: Born Again" - Episode 4
Wednesday, March 19
- "Life Below Zero" (S23, 20 episodes)
- "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2)"" - 12 Remaining Episodes from S2
Saturday, March 22
- "Animals, They’re Just Like Us!" (S1, 6 episodes)
Monday, March 24
- "David Blaine Do Not Attempt" - Two-Episode Premiere
Tuesday, March 25
- "Daredevil: Born Again" - Episodes 5 & 6
Wednesday, March 26
- "Morphle and the Magic Pets: Shorts" (S1, 10 episodes)
Friday, March 28
- "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip"
Monday, March 31
- "David Blaine Do Not Attempt" - Two New Episodes
More from Tom's Guide
Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Check out these 5 hidden 'Star Wars' movies and shows on Disney Plus
How to watch 'A Thousand Blows' online — stream latest series from Peaky Blinders creator from anywhere