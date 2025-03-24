New ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer teases more explosive action and a darker edge to the hit ‘Star Wars’ show

Join the Rebellion in ‘Andor’ season 2

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in &quot;Andor&quot; season 2 trailer
(Image credit: Disney)

One month ago today Disney dropped the first trailer for “Andor” season 2, teasing a very exciting return for such a beloved “Star Wars” show. Now, we’ve been treated to another full-length trailer and it’s safe to say my excitement levels are through the roof.

Get ready — because the battle is just beginning. This new trailer for “Andor” season 2 is gearing up for an explosive final chapter. "Andor" is easily one of the best “Star Wars” shows ever made (not to mention the highest-rated), and I’m excited to see it back on my screen when it debuts on Disney Plus on April 22.

This time, the story will take us right up to the events of “Rogue One.” The second season will unfold over 12 episodes, structured into four arcs spanning three episodes each, that cover the final four years leading up to the movie.

Andor | Official Trailer | Final Season Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube Andor | Official Trailer | Final Season Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube
Watch On

Cassian (Diego Luna) utters the words “the empire cannot win” as we see shots of returning characters like Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), who tells Cassian the plan will “burn brightly” if it goes up in flames.

The trailer also includes the return of Ben Mendelsohn as his “Rogue One” character Director Orson Callan Krennic, fan-favorite droid K-2SO (voiced by Alan Tudyk) and Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, who seems to have some romantic scenes with Cassian this season.

There are plenty of stormtroopers running, intense sequences with TIE fighters and Cassian looking as determined as ever as he goes up against the empire. Let’s not forget about the very exciting shots of the Death Star.

The official synopsis of the new season reads: “Season two will see the characters and their relationships intensify as the horizon of war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.”

Judging by the new trailer, fans can look forward to plenty of action — intense fights, explosive sequences, high-speed chases, and thrilling jumps through hyperspace. But I also anticipate some emotionally charged speeches (especially from Cassian).

The first season of “Andor” earned its praise thanks to top-tier writing, acting, and direction, and I have no doubt that Tony Gilroy and his team will wrap up this story with both depth and style.

"Andor" season 2 premieres Tuesday, April 22 on Disney Plus.

Alix Blackburn
Alix Blackburn
Staff Writer, Streaming

Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.

