Hulu’s star-studded show with Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts just got its first trailer — and it looks like the scandalous watch I’ve been waiting for

We just got our first look at Ryan Murphy’s star-studded new Hulu legal series, “All’s Fair.”

I wasn’t aware of the new series until seeing it, but the upcoming show about an all-female legal firm looks like an explosive watch.

While I spend the bulk of my time working through all the major action, sci-fi and fantasy thrillers across many of the major streaming services, I always manage to find room in my streaming habits for at least a little drama — and “All’s Fair” looks like a scandalous affair that’ll fill that gap nicely, judging by its first teaser.

All's Fair | Official Teaser | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

This first clip’s designed to sell us on the atmosphere, and it does a pretty good job at conjuring up the series’ high-stakes (and high fashion!) world.

Set to “Chicago’s” infamous “Cellblock Tango,” we get snapshots of fraught boardroom debates, hints of secrets, scandals, and screams.

It seems like our all-female legal team is more than happy to help their clients not only get justice, but, as Glenn Close puts it, “revenge.”

Plus, it looks like Sarah Paulson looks to be on formidable form and potentially stirring up trouble as she sits on the opposite side of the table from the team.

In short? It looks like “All’s Fair” has drama to spare — and I can’t wait to see how everything plays out. And if you like the look of “All’s Fair,” we know that the show’s debut isn’t too far away.

Per this teaser, we know that “All’s Fair” starts streaming on Hulu this fall (a precise release date has not been confirmed, as of the time of writing). Outside of the U.S., the series is expected to stream on Disney Plus.

What else do we know about 'All’s Fair' on Hulu?

Alongside the teaser trailer, Hulu has shared an “All’s Fair” series synopsis that gives us a clear idea of what to expect from this powerhouse legal practice.

It reads: “A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”

If you’ve watched the trailer already, you’ll know that the show’s got some A-list talent in the mix. The “All’s Fair” cast includes Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

If you can’t quite wait for “All’s Fair” to arrive, and you need something else to fill the gap while you wait, we can help. Take a look at our guide to the best shows on Hulu for tons more streaming recommendations.