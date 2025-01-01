5 fantasy TV shows I can't wait to see in 2025

2025 is looking like it'll be another great year for fantasy fans.

While we might be in between seasons of two of the most talked about fantasy shows — the wait for "House of the Dragon" season 3 and for "The Rings of Power" season 3 is very much on — there are still a number of big releases that are (at the time of writing, at least) expected to hit some of the best streaming services throughout the year.

If you're getting a head start on planning your viewing for the year, and you prefer your TV shows with daring swordsmanship, blasts of magic, or a dragon or two, here are five of the fantasy TV shows I'm most looking forward to streaming (and why!) that were, at the time of writing, expected or at the very least rumored to hit our screens this year.

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'

How can you not be excited to take another trip back to Westeros? Look, I know that the original series ended on a bum note, but after two seasons of "House of the Dragon," I'm fully back on board for the next "Game of Thrones" spinoff. This new six-episode adventure is bringing us some of "Thrones" history in the form of a prequel series centered on the wandering "Hedge Knight," Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). Martin's "Dunk and Egg" tales are certainly lighter and smaller in scope than their meatier "Song of Ice and Fire" cousins, but should still provide some intriguing backstory about House Targaryen and the wider world of Westeros.

Release TBA in 2025 (appeared in Max's 2025 sizzle reel)

'One Piece' season 2

Netflix's track record with live-action adaptations was decidedly chequered for a while there, but "One Piece" feels like it might well have changed all that. This spirited take on Eiichiro Oda's long-running pirate fantasy manga/anime saga brought the work to life in a thrilling, eight-part first season dominated by elastic, charming performances from and was cut through with a unique, wacky sensibility, and though it was a bold, brilliant burst of fun. As a franchise newcomer, I was locked in and ready to step back aboard the Going Merry for more swashbuckling adventures ASAP. Season 2 is set to bring in new crew members, new locales, and new foes, and, last I saw, is hopefully setting sail in 2025. Bring it on.

Release TBA by Netflix (rumored for release in 2025 by Vincent Regan in an interview)

'Percy Jackson & The Olympians' season 2

The Percy Jackson saga was one of my favorite book series growing up, and, after those rather rough movie adaptations, I went into Disney's new YA TV Show trepidatiously wondering whether this second stab at Rick Riordan's work would deliver or be best locked away in Tartarus. What we ended up with, however, was a fun family series, anchored by the very watchable Walker Scobell in the lead role. Sure, some sections suffered in the change of medium — the Lotus Casino section springs to mind most of all — but on the whole, I'm really happy with what we've seen so far. Percy's second quest will see him making new friends and taking on new foes as he seeks out the Golden Fleece, and I'm very keen to see how this new adventure will pan out on Disney Plus.

Release TBA in 2025 (confirmed at D23 2024)

'The Wheel of Time' season 3

With confirmation that "The Wheel of Time" season 3 is coming this spring, I can continue arguing that Prime Video is still the best streaming service for fantasy fans. It might not be to everyone's tastes, but I really do think Amazon's other big-budget fantasy saga is worth watching. Season 2 was a stronger step forward for the show, packing in impressive set-piece moments and deepening our relationships with many of the major players. Whilst one of the Dark One's allies was defeated in Cairhien, other powerful Forsaken were unleashed. Judging by that teaser trailer, things are only going to get more dangerous as the show continues, and I can't wait to see what's in store.

Release date: March 13, 2025 (confirmed in a teaser trailer released in Dec. 2024)

'The Witcher' season 4

Netflix's biggest 2025 release is undeniably "Stranger Things" but it seems like the streamer's flagship fantasy series might well make a comeback for its penultimate season at some point this year, too. The big thing hanging over the forthcoming fourth season is obviously the departure of Geralt himself, Henry Cavill. The former Man of Steel felt like a perfect fit for the role, and the news that he was surrendering his swords was a bitter announcement. Ironically, it's also precisely what sparked my curiosity about the fourth chapter. After a rocky third season, I think the casting change has, weirdly, reinvigorated my interest, as I want to see what our new monster hunter-for-hire, Liam Hemsworth, is going to bring to the role as the story builds to its epic conclusion.

Release date TBA (production wrapped in October 2024, and the series is potentially coming in summer/fall 2025, per Redanian Intelligence)