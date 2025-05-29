New on Hulu in June 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Hard to believe it’s almost June already, which means Hulu is gearing up with a fresh batch of new shows and movies to dive into this month.

The biggest buzz is around the return of “The Bear” for its highly anticipated fourth season, which is bound to have even more kitchen chaos and emotional intensity. On the movie front, there’s the fresh movie release “Predator: Killer of Killers” and the supernatural thriller “Presence.”

Below, I’ve rounded up my top picks among what's new on Hulu in June 2025, along with a complete list of everything new arriving (and what’s leaving the streaming service) so you can plan your watchlist without missing a beat.

New on Hulu in June 2025: Top picks

‘Presence’

“Presence” is one of the most quietly original movies I’ve seen in a while. If you missed its limited run back in January, now’s a good time to watch — especially if you’re into supernatural thrillers that do something a little different.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the entire movie is told from the point of view of the unseen entity haunting a house. Yep, the camera is the ghost.

The movie begins with an ordinary family moving into a sleek new house that looks picture-perfect on the outside. But underneath the surface, things are already unraveling. The parents are barely holding their marriage together, the son is a rising swim star who's letting it go to his head, and the daughter is quietly falling apart after losing a close friend.

As the family's tension builds, so does the sense that something isn’t right in the house. The big question becomes not just what this presence wants, but why it’s here in the first place.

Stream on Hulu from June 3

‘Predator: Killer of Killers’

If you’re an “Alien” or “Predator” fan like me, this is seriously the year to be excited. Not only are we getting “Alien: Earth” in a few months, but there are two new “Predator” movies on the way: “Predator: Killer of Killers” and “Predator: Badlands.”

And while both sound promising, “Killer of Killers” is the one I’ve got my eye on — it’s got a seriously cool animation style that already sets it apart from anything we’ve seen in the franchise before.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, “Predator: Killer of Killers weaves together three distinct storylines: a Viking warrior leading her son on a revenge-fueled journey, a ninja in feudal Japan who clashes with his samurai brother over a brutal power struggle, and a WWII pilot who stumbles upon an ominous aerial threat while on a mission.

This upcoming animated movie is crashing onto Hulu in just over a week, and the new trailer offers a glimpse of the chaos and bloodshed that’s coming with it.

Stream on Hulu from June 6

‘The Bear’ season 4

Ready to dive back into the heat of Chicago’s most chaotic kitchen? “The Bear” season 4 will soon arrive, bringing us back into the high-stress world of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his relentless pursuit of culinary perfection alongside a team that’s just as unpredictable as the food they serve.

When we last left off, Carmy’s newly launched fine-dining restaurant had just gotten a lukewarm review from the Chicago Tribune. On top of that, his right-hand chef, Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), is at a crossroads after quietly receiving a tempting offer from a rival restaurant.

Beyond all the chaos at work, season 4 will likely dive deeper into Carmy’s personal battles, exploring the tension with Richie and the unfinished business he still has with Claire.

Stream on Hulu starting June 25

Everything new on Hulu in June 2025

June 1

June 3

Presence (2025)

Leaving Hulu in June 2025

June 1

