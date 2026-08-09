If you loved 'Once,' don't miss the director's forgotten masterpiece hiding on Apple TV

We love a big razzle-dazzle movie musical — your "Chicago," your "Wicked," your "Greatest Showman" and whatnot. But sometimes we're in the mood for a quieter, more intimate number, the kind of nontraditional big-screen musical where characters write, play and sing songs that are organically woven into the drama of the film, rather than spontaneously burst out in polished vocals and choreographed dances.

Director John Carney is a master of that kind of musical-dramedy. The Irish filmmaker is behind such genre favorites as 2007's "Once" (the Oscar-winning two-hander between Markéta Irglová and the late Glen Hansard) and 2013's "Begin Again" (a New York-set musical romance between Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo).

Carney's 2023 follow-up "Flora and Son," which he wrote, directed, produced and composed, is far less well-known than those two titles but equally engrossing, with a winning lead performance by Irish actress Eve Hewson (who basically has music in her blood; she's Bono's daughter, after all). An Apple Original, the musical film is streaming now on Apple TV; here's why you should add it to your watchlist.

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What is 'Flora and Son' about?

Flora and Son — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The 2023 indie centers on the titular Flora (Eve Hewson), a single, working-class mother living in Dublin with her 14-year-old son Max (Orén Kinlan), who has developed a frustrating penchant for acting up.

Desperate for a way to connect with the teen and keep him out of trouble, Flora rescues a beat-up acoustic guitar from the trash and offers it up to her son as a creative outlet. (The premise was reportedly plucked directly from John Carney's own upbringing.)

Max is less than inspired by the idea, but Flora decides to learn how to play the instrument herself and bring some much-needed harmony to her own life with the help of a washed-up Los Angeles musician named Jeff, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Jack Reynor, Orén Kinlan, Don Wycherley and Kelly Thornton round out the small ensemble.

Why I recommend you stream 'Flora and Son'

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Given that "Flora and Son" only saw a limited theatrical release in the U.S. back in 2023, you might have missed the heartwarming little flick when it first premiered, but that's the beauty of a streaming service like Apple TV. Like discovering an old song you've never heard before, you can unearth hidden-gem movies long after they've departed theaters.

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And this music-fueled crowd-pleaser is certainly a hidden gem, with its relatable take on the messiness of motherhood; the realistic, lived-in chemistry between its characters; and the rousing way it presents music as a transformative tool for both personal growth and emotional connection. And beyond all that, the songs — including original works co-written and co-composed by John Carney and Gary Clark — are as fun to bop along to as they are crucial to the story.

"Known for 'Sing Street,' 'Once,' and 'Begin Again,' Carney is a master of telling the stories of artists in all their angst and failure and resilience," writes Jillian Manning for The Northern Express, adding: "Carney’s dramas also have quite stunning soundtracks, and watching Flora, Jeff, and Max inch closer together through their various musical passions is the true highlight of Flora and Son."

Stream "Flora and Son" on Apple TV now

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