'The Buccaneers' season 2 trailer is here to tease romance and new characters

Even more sweet sisterhood, steamy love affairs and spectacular landscapes are soon to come with the return of "The Buccaneers."

The Apple TV Plus period drama-comedy will debut its second season on June 18, with one new episode dropping on the streaming service every Wednesday through August 6. And fans now have a much-anticipated early look with the season's first official trailer, teasing more 1870s London drama set to Chappell Roan's present-day "Good Luck Babe."

On May 22, Apple TV Plus released a fresh two-minute trailer that kicks off with Nan St. George (Kristine Froseth) navigating her new marriage to Theo, Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers) all while still seemingly harboring feelings for Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome).

“I really want to make this version of my life work. I have to let Guy go," she can be heard declaring in the new clip.

Speaking of Guy, we see him and Jinny St. George (Imogen Waterhouse) arriving somewhere warm, sunny and decidedly un-England-y. "It's been months since Jinny and I left England," Broome's character can be heard in the trailer. "Everything has changed, except the way I feel."

Needless to stay, the drama between Nan and Guy is far from over. Check out the full trailer below:

The Buccaneers — Official Season 2 Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The logline for season 2 promises a new chapter for the young American Buccaneers, one packed with "sisterhood, romance, wit, steamy love affairs, extravagant gowns, spectacular landscapes and jaw-dropping plot-twists. "

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders — England is their home. In fact, they’re practically running the place,” the synopsis reads. “Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front page, wanted for the kidnapping of her unborn child.

"All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths … themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast.”

Along with returning cast members, including Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton and Emmy Award nominee Christina Hendricks, the sophomore installment will welcome several new faces to the ensemble, including Greg Wise, Jacob Ifan, Grace Ambrose, Maria Almeida and, notably, "Gossip Girl" favorite Leighton Meester, who pops up in the final moments of the new trailer.

We're very ready for all of the stylish Victorian shenanigans yet to come. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things related to the second season of "The Buccaneers", including casting intel, new teaser clips, plot details and more.