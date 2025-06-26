A new month is quickly upon us (how is summer flying by so fast?!), which means that Apple TV Plus (as well as the rest of the best streaming services) will be introducing a whole new selection of films and TV shows to celebrate the beginning of July.

This coming month will see the addition of several high-profile titles to Apple TV Plus's already sprawling streaming library, including the third season of ambitious sci-fi saga "Foundation," documentary adventure series "The Wild Ones," and the first Peanuts musical in more than three decades.

Elsewhere, you've got the fourth and final installment of the hit bilingual comedy series "Acapulco," which closes out the rags-to-riches story of Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) as he returns to Las Colinas to restore it to its former glory before the grand reopening.

You can find more info about all the new Apple TV Plus releases coming your way in July 2025 below.

'Foundation' season 3

Entering its third season this July, "Foundation" is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, a sci-fi epic that chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization and the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and star Lou Llobell, the 10-episode new season will pick up 152 years after the events of season 2. Apple's official synopsis reads: "The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty's Empire has dwindled.

"As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as 'The Mule' whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess."

Watch on Apple TV Plus from July 11

'The Wild Ones'

This six-part adventure docuseries sees a dedicated trio of wildlife filmmakers — including expedition leader Aldo Kane, wildlife and camera trap expert Declan Burley and wildlife cinematographer Vianet Djenguet — travel through the world's most remote and unforgiving environments to track and protect critically endangered animals from extinction.

All six episodes will premiere globally in one fell swoop, with each installment featuring crafty camerawork and survival skills as the team races to locate, record and protect these elusive creatures before it's too late.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from July 11

'Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical'

It's been more than 30 years since audiences have been charmed by a Peanuts musical special, and luckily that wait will end this July with "Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical," a 40-minute streaming event "about the joy and magic of summer camp and the importance of preserving what you love," per the streamer.

"Charlie Brown loves camp and is determined to make his final year special, but Sally, a first-time camper, is nervous and skeptical of the new and unfamiliar place," reads the special's official description. "While everyone settles into camp, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that takes them on a wild adventure nearby."

Along with the return of those beloved Peanuts characters, the new musical will feature original songs by Emmy Award nominees Jeff Morrow and Ben Folds.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from July 18

'Acapulco' season 4

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

"In 1984, Maximo Gallardo's dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at Acapulco's hottest resort, Las Colinas, but he soon realizes that working there will be far more complicated than he ever imagined" reads the series descriptor of the acclaimed Apple TV Plus comedy "Acapulco," which will debut the fourth and final chapter on the streamer this July.

Led by Emmy and SAG Award-winning star and executive producer Eugenio Derbez, season 4 will see present-day Máximo (Derbez) work tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening. Back in 1986, however, young Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) will do whatever it takes to get back on top and secure Las Colinas’s future when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of the destination's best hotels.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from July 23