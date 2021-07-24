Xbox Series S now in stock at Microsoft — how to get your console

The Microsoft Store and Best Buy currently have Xbox Series S consoles for $299. (Unfortunately, there is no Xbox Series X restock at the moment).

Currently, you can get the Xbox Series S for $299 at Microsoft Store or $299 at Best Buy. That's list price for the console and the only stores that have are offering it at list price and ready to ship at this moment.

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Microsoft Store

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Best Buy

Best Buy also has stock of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series S console. The standalone console is on sale for $299. View Deal

In our Xbox Series S review, we noted that while less powerful than the Xbox Series X — the Xbox Series S still manages to impress.

Sure, games look better on the more powerful Xbox Series X, but the Xbox Series S still renders characters, backgrounds, and items gorgeously. In Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the Xbox Series X displayed sharper, more colorful advertisements on the streets of Yokohama, but character models were still rich and detailed on the Series S. Plus, the frame rate didn’t suffer from any appreciable slowdown on either platform.

In general, the Xbox Series S upscales content to 4K beautifully — and if you have a 1440p display, you won't need the upscaling at all.

If you still have your heart on the Xbox Series X, it's worth knowing that it is possible to beat the bots if you follow some of our restock cheat sheet. Also, make sure to follor our where to buy Xbox Series X coverage for the latest updates.

