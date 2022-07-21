Wow! This 55-inch 4K Fire TV is just $309 at Amazon

Prime Day TV deals may have technically wrapped up, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still plenty of cheap TV deals to be had. In fact, these Toshiba 4K Fire TVs are still available at their lowest ever price even a week after Amazon’s annual sales event has finished.

For a limited time, you can get a Toshiba 55-inch C350 4K Fire TV on sale for $309 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a sizeable saving of $160 compared to the television's full retail price of $469. If you want a larger display, then the 65-inch model (opens in new tab) has dropped to $429 (that’s a $170 discount), or if you’re after the best value then we’d recommend the 50-inch model (opens in new tab) which is on sale for $309, that’s a saving of $140.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 55" 4K Fire TV 2021: was $469 now $309 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The entire Toshiba 4K Fire TV range is still at its lowest ever price. We first saw these deals during Prime Day, but the discounts are sticking around a little longer. This 55-inch model has dropped to $309 which is a fantastic price for a full 4K television with a wealth of Smart TV features. Don't miss your chance to save $160 on this excellent 4K TV pick.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV 2021: was $599 now $429 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want a large TV for a relatively small price, then this Amazon deal has you covered. This 65-inch 2021 model Toshiba 4K has been slashed $170 and is now available for just $429. This Fire TV offers full 4K resolution and all the Smart TV features you could need including access to all the biggest streaming services and an Alexa-voice remote.

The Toshiba C350 Fire TV range was released in 2021 and offers full 4K resolution at a relatively low cost. These TV also include Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support for more vivid colors. While you won’t get quite the same picture quality as you would on a more pricey OLED unit, for a TV in this price bracket you’ll struggle to beat these Fire TVs.

Taking advantage of Amazon’s own Fire TV platform, these TVs give you instant access to just about every streaming service you could think of, from Netflix to Prime Video, Hulu to Disney Plus. And the supplied remote has Alexa support so you can navigate streaming catalogs and settings menus without even having to lift a finger.

Gamers might be a little disappointed with the refresh rate set at 60Hz. However, bear in mind that very few games on either the PS5 or Xbox Series X offer 120 fps support, so a 120Hz television is far from essential right now. For most players, any of these Toshiba televisions would make for a very solid pick.