Walmart Memorial Day sales 2022 — best early deals

The unofficial start of summer is right around the corner. That means Walmart Memorial Day sales will be here before you know it. Although we're still a few days away from the holiday, Memorial Day sales are starting to trickle in.

As one of the nation's biggest retailers, we expect to see a massive amount of Walmart Memorial Day sales this year. We expect the retailer to slash prices sitewide with discounts on summer/outdoor items receiving the biggest price cuts. Walmart Memorial Day sales will also include discounts on 4K TVs, workout equipment, and apparel.

With inflation and product shortages causing the price of items to skyrocket, Walmart's Memorial Day deals may be more aggressive than usual. That said, we plan on being extra critical of the deals we choose to cover. Each sale we list will be price checked, analyzed against that item's previous price history, and highlighted only if it's a true price low.

In the meantime, below you'll find some of the best early Walmart Memorial Day sales you can shop now. (For deals you can find year-round, make sure to follow our guide to the best Walmart deals).

Best early Walmart Memorial Day sales

Cooling fans/AC: deals from $30 @ Walmart

Summer is coming. That means now is the time to invest in a new fan or air conditioner. Fortunately, there are plenty of early Walmart Memorial Day sales that are slashing the prices of both. After discount, fans start at just $30, whereas AC window units start at $154.

Patio/outdoor savings: deals from $12 @ Walmart

If you need to revamp your outdoor patio, the Walmart Memorial Day sales event has huge savings on all things outdoor related. From BBQ grills to outdoor lighting/umbrellas, after discount deals start as low as $12.

Smart TVs: deals from $118 @ Walmart

As part of the Walmart Memorial Day sales event, Walmart is discounting the price of all smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from TCL, Hisense, JVC, and Walmart's own onn brand. The Roku platform is our favorite streaming platform and the sale includes budgets TVs as well as big-screen Roku TVs.

Bikes: up to $250 off all models @ Walmart

Whether you're trying to get into shape or just going for a spin, Walmart Memorial Day sales are knocking up to $250 off a variety of bikes for adults and children. After discount, men's/women's bikes start at $98.

Kitchen/dining: appliances from $34 @ Walmart

From air fryers to compact microwave ovens, Walmart is rolling back prices on all kitchen appliances. After discount, deals start as low as $34. For instance, you can get the Farberware Air Fryer for $34 (pictured). The 1.9-quart machine lets you bake, grill, toast, and fry your favorite foods.

Onn 50" 4K Roku TV: was $329 now $268 @ Walmart

The Onn 50-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our sales guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.