This massive 75-inch LG 4K TV just crashed to $599

We may have gone past Black Friday and Cyber Monday but there are still some great TV deals to be had, and this Best Buy deal is up there with the best 75" TV deals you can buy right now.

Currently, this LG 75-inch 4K UHD TV is available for just $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a $200 discount compared to its regular price of $799, and one of the lowest prices we've ever spotted for this particular model of TV. It's also one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still going as well.

(opens in new tab) LG 75-inch LED 4K UHD TV: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This LG 75-inch TV has a crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution at a very competitive price. It also comes with LG's Quad Core Processor 4K and packs in over 300 free LG's channels. Support for HDR10, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant offers effective hands-free controls, and Apple AirPlay 2 is great for iPhone and iPad owners.

If you are looking for a really large TV for your main viewing room without breaking the bank this LG 75-inch 4K UHD TV could be the perfect fit for you. On top of its big and beautiful display, It packs all the smarts of a modern TV, including an impressive 4K Quad Core Processor that enhances picture quality and sound.

Aside from the price, LED TVs have a specific advantage over their OLED counterparts — greater brightness. And this LG TV provides exactly that. It is bright, has a high contrast and has a rich 4K Ultra HD display. This TV also supports both HDR movies and shows, as well as stunning HDR10 content that is offered by some of the best streaming services including Amazon Prime Video.

Gamers will surely enjoy the Game Optimizer option that gives you quick access to all key settings and automatically adjusts the picture for optimized graphics. However, we would have liked to see more HDMI ports on this TV. There are only two on the back, which makes juggle consoles, streaming sticks and media players a pain. Similarly, gamers might bemoan the lack of a 120Hz refresh rate. If this is a deal breaker, consider one of the best gaming TVs.

This deal is one of the cheapest we have seen for a 75-inch LG TV but if you've got your heart set on an OLED model take a look at the best cheap OLED TV deals for December. However, if you're happy with a large 4K LED TV, this LG is worth picking up.