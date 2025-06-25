Don't wait for Prime Day — one of my favorite Mini-LED TVs of the year is already over $900 off

Amazon Prime Day is a few weeks away, but deals are already dropping. In fact, if you’re upgrading your living room this summer with a new TV, you might want to shop before Prime Day even arrives.

Right now, the 65-inch Hisense U8QG Mini-LED TV is just $1,288 at Amazon — that’s over $900 off its usual price, as well as the lowest price we’ve seen for this brand-new TV.

Keep reading if you want to know a little more about this sensationally bright Mini-LED TV, but before you do, take note: Amazon has labeled this as a limited-time deal, so it seems like it won’t be around for very long.

Hisense 65" U8QG Mini-LED TV: was $2,199 now $1,288 at Amazon The Hisense U8QG is a fantastic Mini-LED TV that lives comfortably in the "Goldilocks Zone" between high performance and high value. It delivers a blisteringly bright picture, top-notch color volume and a host of handy features for gaming, streaming and more. This is the lowest price we've seen so far on this brand-new, 2025 TV — but it's probably not going to last.

The U8QG is one of the brightest TVs we’ve ever tested, which makes it a great choice for folks who have a brighter-than-average living space, or for those who want a bold, colorful look for games and cinematic content.

In our Hisense U8QG review, we clocked HDR highlights at just a hair under 4,000 nits — that’s a step above the rest of the Mini-LED TVs we’ve tested this year.

The U8QG is also carefully tuned for out-of-the-box accuracy, should you decide to use Hisense’s Filmmaker mode. It’s also stacked with features for gaming and beyond. It supports 4K gaming at up to 165Hz, comes with Google TV baked right in, and my colleague Ryan Epps referred to its audio performance as “one of strongest audio systems of any TV I’ve reviewed in the last six months.”

Like all of Hisense’s U8 Series TVs in recent years, the U8QG sits proudly in the sweet spot between performance and value. It delivers many of the same upsides you’ll find in more expensive Mini-LED TVs, but comes in at a much friendlier price point.

And, should 65 inches be too big for your living space, consider this: the 55-inch Hisense U8QG is also on sale for $867.

As mentioned, I wouldn't hesitate to jump on this deal if you're confident that it's a good fit for your living room. Prime Day is right around the corner, but we haven't received any indication about the U8QG's pricing during that sales event. If you're in the market for one of the best TVs for cinematic bright-room viewing, the U8QG is a great choice at this price point.

