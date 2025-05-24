No way! Hisense just slashed $2,000 off its 2025 Mini-LED TVs for Memorial Day

It's that time of the year again where some of the best TVs dip in price, netting you a serious value with tons of specs. Gaming features and ample picture performance with a slew of HDR certifications should be at the top of the list, and Hisense has got you covered.
In the heat of the Memorial Day season, Hisense has its new 2025 TVs on sale from $199 at Amazon. You could save as much as $2,000 on much of the Hisense 2025 TV lineup, which is incredible for those looking to get an upgraded display this year.
These include the Hisense U8QG, Hisense U7QG, and Hisense U6QF Mini-LED TVs. Thus far we only have hands-on time with these TVs, but all do already seem quite promising — especially given their high brightness and slew of gaming features.
These Memorial Day TV sales can be found across retailers, but you'll find the best price primarily at Amazon. If, for some reason, one of the deals is sold out, you could always check Best Buy where more might be available.
Hisense Memorial Day TV deals
It's not everyday you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.
This Mini-LED TV just launched nearly a month ago, bringing with it several enticing upgrades for gamers. Built on a 165Hz refresh rate with a Game Mode Ultra mode, the Hisense U7QG is designed to be the best seat in the house for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and even your PC. Add to that one serious sound system in its 2.1.2-channel speaker and you've got a powerhouse of a TV with tons of flare.
Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.
Other great Memorial Day TV deals
The Bravia 3 isn't as impressive as the higher-end Bravia 7, but if you're in the market for a 75-inch TV for under $1,000, you can't go wrong with Sony's budget-friendly LED TV. It doesn't offer a robust set of gaming features, but the Bravia 3 comes with Google TV baked right into the software. We were also impressed with its implementation of Sony's excellent picture processing.
The 55-inch Roku Pro Series is what we called "great performance on a budget" — and that's when it was full price. For just $598, you're getting 4K quality, Mini-LED backlighting and Dolby Atmos sound. Plus, it's Roku, so there's a bunch of smart features to take advantage of, too.
The TCL QM6K is the perfect deal for a display upgrade. It offers a VRR feature that can push the TV refresh rate to 288Hz and leverages Dolby Vision IQ for sophisticated HDR support. It's a great TV for gamers and comes in a wide range of sizes at incredible prices.
The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night.
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
The Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV takes the best of what makes Sony displays so sought-after and makes it value intensive. It's the cheapest Mini-LED in Sony's 2024 TV lineup, which makes it perfect for some incredible savings. The Bravia 7 comes kitted with an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV access, plus support for almost all of the HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.
