Recommended reading

No way! Hisense just slashed $2,000 off its 2025 Mini-LED TVs for Memorial Day

Deals
By published

Save big on a 2025 Hisense TV this Memorial Day

Hisense 2025 TV memorial day sales
(Image credit: Hisense)
Jump to:

It's that time of the year again where some of the best TVs dip in price, netting you a serious value with tons of specs. Gaming features and ample picture performance with a slew of HDR certifications should be at the top of the list, and Hisense has got you covered.

In the heat of the Memorial Day season, Hisense has its new 2025 TVs on sale from $199 at Amazon. You could save as much as $2,000 on much of the Hisense 2025 TV lineup, which is incredible for those looking to get an upgraded display this year.

These include the Hisense U8QG, Hisense U7QG, and Hisense U6QF Mini-LED TVs. Thus far we only have hands-on time with these TVs, but all do already seem quite promising — especially given their high brightness and slew of gaming features.

These Memorial Day TV sales can be found across retailers, but you'll find the best price primarily at Amazon. If, for some reason, one of the deals is sold out, you could always check Best Buy where more might be available.

Quick Links

Hisense Memorial Day TV deals

Hisense 55" U8QG Mini-LED TV
Limited time deal!
Hisense 55" U8QG Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $999 at Amazon

It's not everyday you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.

65" for $1,398
75" for $1,898
85" for $2,498
100" for $4,998

View Deal
Hisense 55" U7QG Mini-LED TV
Limited time deal!
Hisense 55" U7QG Mini-LED TV: was $899 now $748 at Amazon

This Mini-LED TV just launched nearly a month ago, bringing with it several enticing upgrades for gamers. Built on a 165Hz refresh rate with a Game Mode Ultra mode, the Hisense U7QG is designed to be the best seat in the house for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and even your PC. Add to that one serious sound system in its 2.1.2-channel speaker and you've got a powerhouse of a TV with tons of flare.

65" for $998
75" for $1,398

View Deal
Hisense 55" U6QF Mini-LED TV
Limited time deal!
Hisense 55" U6QF Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $529 at Amazon

Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.

65" for $699
75" for $899
85" for $1,499

View Deal

Other great Memorial Day TV deals

Sony 55" Bravia 3 LED 4K TV
Sony 55" Bravia 3 LED 4K TV: was $699 now $578 at Amazon

The Bravia 3 isn't as impressive as the higher-end Bravia 7, but if you're in the market for a 75-inch TV for under $1,000, you can't go wrong with Sony's budget-friendly LED TV. It doesn't offer a robust set of gaming features, but the Bravia 3 comes with Google TV baked right into the software. We were also impressed with its implementation of Sony's excellent picture processing.

View Deal
Roku 65" Pro Series 4K TV
Roku 65" Pro Series 4K TV: was $1,199 now $698 at Amazon

The 55-inch Roku Pro Series is what we called "great performance on a budget" — and that's when it was full price. For just $598, you're getting 4K quality, Mini-LED backlighting and Dolby Atmos sound. Plus, it's Roku, so there's a bunch of smart features to take advantage of, too.

View Deal
TCL 65" QM6K Mini-LED TV
Limited time deal
TCL 65" QM6K Mini-LED TV: was $999 now $698 at Amazon

The TCL QM6K is the perfect deal for a display upgrade. It offers a VRR feature that can push the TV refresh rate to 288Hz and leverages Dolby Vision IQ for sophisticated HDR support. It's a great TV for gamers and comes in a wide range of sizes at incredible prices.

View Deal
TCL 55" QM7K Mini-LED TV
Limited time deal
TCL 55" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Amazon

The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night.

View Deal
Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV
Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV: was $1,799 now $999 at Amazon

Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

View Deal
Sony 55" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K TV
Sony 55" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,998 now $1,798 at Amazon

The Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV takes the best of what makes Sony displays so sought-after and makes it value intensive. It's the cheapest Mini-LED in Sony's 2024 TV lineup, which makes it perfect for some incredible savings. The Bravia 7 comes kitted with an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV access, plus support for almost all of the HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

View Deal
See more TVs Deals
TOPICS
Ryan Epps
Ryan Epps
Staff Writer

Ryan Epps is a Staff Writer under the TV/AV section at Tom's Guide focusing on TVs and projectors. When not researching PHOLEDs and writing about the next major innovation in the projector space, he's consuming random anime from the 90's, playing Dark Souls 3 again, or reading yet another Haruki Murakami novel. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.