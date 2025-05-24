No way! Hisense just slashed $2,000 off its 2025 Mini-LED TVs for Memorial Day

It's that time of the year again where some of the best TVs dip in price, netting you a serious value with tons of specs. Gaming features and ample picture performance with a slew of HDR certifications should be at the top of the list, and Hisense has got you covered.

In the heat of the Memorial Day season, Hisense has its new 2025 TVs on sale from $199 at Amazon. You could save as much as $2,000 on much of the Hisense 2025 TV lineup, which is incredible for those looking to get an upgraded display this year.

These include the Hisense U8QG, Hisense U7QG, and Hisense U6QF Mini-LED TVs. Thus far we only have hands-on time with these TVs, but all do already seem quite promising — especially given their high brightness and slew of gaming features.

These Memorial Day TV sales can be found across retailers, but you'll find the best price primarily at Amazon. If, for some reason, one of the deals is sold out, you could always check Best Buy where more might be available.

Hisense Memorial Day TV deals

Other great Memorial Day TV deals

Sony 55" Bravia 3 LED 4K TV: was $699 now $578 at Amazon The Bravia 3 isn't as impressive as the higher-end Bravia 7, but if you're in the market for a 75-inch TV for under $1,000, you can't go wrong with Sony's budget-friendly LED TV. It doesn't offer a robust set of gaming features, but the Bravia 3 comes with Google TV baked right into the software. We were also impressed with its implementation of Sony's excellent picture processing.

Limited time deal TCL 65" QM6K Mini-LED TV: was $999 now $698 at Amazon The TCL QM6K is the perfect deal for a display upgrade. It offers a VRR feature that can push the TV refresh rate to 288Hz and leverages Dolby Vision IQ for sophisticated HDR support. It's a great TV for gamers and comes in a wide range of sizes at incredible prices.

Limited time deal TCL 55" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night.