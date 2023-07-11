The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best headphones I’ve tested — and they just hit lowest price ever for Prime Day

With Prime Day deals going strong, some of the best headphones I've tested are seeing some big price drops, making now the time to bag a bargain on one of the best noise-cancelling headphones.

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are $328 at Amazon, making this the lowest price I've seen for one of my favorite pairs of noise-canceling headphones since they launched last year. Similar deals can be found at Best Buy and Walmart.

The savings are quite so big for U.K. buyers where the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are £318 at Amazon, but at 16% off it's still worthwhile.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £380 now £318 @ Amazon The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. This $70 discount for Prime Day is the lowest ever we've seen these headphones at so far.

As my face-off between the Bose 700 vs. Sony WH-1000XM5 shows, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best headphones you can buy. They're the whole package — delivering awesome sound quality, top-notch ANC and great battery life.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we were impressed by these headphones' performance in almost every category. The XM5s produced strong, balanced sound with impressive levels of detail. And the ANC is just as good — our reviewer heard barely any outside sound during testing. They're not quite on the same level as the Bose 700, the best ANC headphones we've tested, but they're close.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones also have incredible battery life. They last as much as 30 hours with ANC, or up to 40 hours with ANC off. This smashes the battery life of the Bose 700 at 20 hours. Plus, the Sony WH-1000XM5 support USB-PD, meaning a 3-minute quick charge can get you 3 hours of listening time.

If you take a lot of voice or video calls, you'll love the Sony WH-1000XM5. They are equipped with eight microphones and isolate your voice from background noise incredibly well. The controls on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones also work like a charm. Just tap the earcups to control your music and use the button on the left earcup to cycle between levels of ANC.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best headphones on the market, so they're pretty much a no-brainer purchase now that they've hit their lowest price ever. If you're looking for more options, check out our best Prime Day headphone deals coverage.