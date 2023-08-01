The Hisense 55-inch U8K Mini-LED TV is $300 off right now — lowest price ever

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED is an awesome TV. It's great value, too, as it's loaded with premium features we wouldn't normally expect to see on a TV at this price.

That's why I'm so excited that the Hisense 55-inch U8K Mini-LED TV is $798 at Amazon right now. This is $300 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV. Best Buy currently offers the same discount.

Hisense 55” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It’s Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and this TV reached a peak brightness of over 1,700 nits in our review.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy

We currently rank the Hisense U8H as one of the best TVs on the market, but its follow up is even better. In our Hisense U8K review, we loved this TV's awesome brightness and vibrant colors. The U8K's lack of color banding issues and improved processor make it a great upgrade over the U8H.

In our tests, the Hisense U8K hit a peak brightness of 1788.313369 nits in a 10% window. Its 99.8301% coverage of the Rec. 709 color gamut was also impressive, although its Delta-E score of 4.4614 is far from the best we've seen for color accuracy. Still, the Hisense U8K delivered great picture performance for a wide variety of content, it looked great in conditions with a lot of ambient light and its 4K upscaling capabilities are strong thanks to its improved processor.

Equipped with a 2.1.2 speaker system, the Hisense U8K also provided a good audio experience. Music, sound effects and dialogue sounded distinct and clear, and the sound got loud enough to fill a room. If you're serious about audio though, you'll probably want to add one of the best soundbars.

We also like the Hisense U8K as a gaming TV. The U8K has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, HDMI 2.1 support with eARC as well as ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Plus, we measured a low lag time of 13.2ms.

The Hisense U8K is an excellent TV, and now's a great time to pick one up thanks to this big discount. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.