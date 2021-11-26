The Black Friday iPad mini 6 deal I've been waiting for is finally here

I've been waiting for this Black Friday iPad deal, and so I'm happy to be the one who reports that it's here. Right now, Apple's smallest iPad is on sale at the lowest price we've seen so far since its release, matching a discount last seen in September.

Right now the iPad mini 6 is $459 at Walmart (savings of $40), and this will not last, so get there and buy it before I can while I'm working to share this deal. This iPad has fluctuated as low as $469 during the Black Friday deals season, and even at that point it was always running low.

Apple iPad Mini 6: currently $459 @ Walmart Apple iPad Mini 6: currently $459 @ Walmart

This sale matches the record-low for Apple's smallest tablet, and just because the iPad mini 6 is tinier doesn't mean it should be overlooked. Its screen is still great for watching TV and movies, and it’s faster than the regular old iPad, too.

The perfect companion device for any other Mac (especially once Universal Control arrives), I'd be buying this iPad mini 6 as the second screen for my my 14-inch MacBook Pro (which is due to deliver any day now). And this is literally the deal I wrote that I've been waiting for.

Why do we love the new iPad mini? In my iPad mini 6 (2021) review, I explained how it lasted 10 hours and 56 minutes of battery life on the Tom's Guide battery test (constant web browsing at 150 nits), which is impressive for a tablet of its small size.

Its spot on our best tablets list was ensured with its super-fast A15 Bionic system-on-chip, a gorgeous and super-sharp 8.3-inch display that gets as bright as 520 nits and that super-neat Center Stage tech for video calls on top. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for all the top Black Friday deals.