The PlayStation Store just kicked off its annual Spring Sale, and this year’s crop of seasonal offers is seriously good. For a limited time, you can score significant discounts on a whole bunch of the best PS5 games, from Horizon Forbidden West to The Last of Us Part 1.

Take a look at the full PlayStation Store Spring Sale (opens in new tab) selection and you’ll find yourself lost in a sea of must-play PS5 and PS4 games. There are almost 2,500 individual deals in this sale, so that’s a lot of games and DLC packs to sort through.

In order to help you find the gems, we’ve compiled this list of the 11 best PS5 games in the PlayStation Spring Sale. In a nutshell, these are all games you absolutely need to play.

There’s a little something for everybody on this list from a visually-stunning sci-fi survival horror to an open-world extreme sports game. Whatever your preference, there is likely at least one game here that should fit your tastes.

Just don’t be surprised if you end up grabbing more than a couple of games in this sale, some of these PS5 deals are too good to pass up.

The best PlayStation Spring Sale deals

(opens in new tab) The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $49 @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 is a stunning remake of one of the most celebrated PlayStation games of all time. Taking full advantage of Sony's next-gen hardware it offers improved visuals, performance and gameplay. Experience Joel and Ellie's original cross-country journey like you never have before. The perfect follow-up if you've just finished The Last of Us HBO show.

(opens in new tab) Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $39 @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

Aloy is back, and this time PlayStation's newest icon is venturing to new lands and squaring off against a whole range of new robotic enemies in Horizon Forbidden West. This gorgeous open-world game is a real looker on the PS5, and its cinematic story will hook you from the very start. Now is also the perfect time to jump in as the Burning Shores DLC expansion is set to release in just a few weeks' time.

(opens in new tab) Dead Space (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $63 @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. This Deluxe Edition includes a set of exclusive cosmetic items.

(opens in new tab) NBA 2K23: was $69 now $23 @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

The NBA 2K franchise is renowned for offering a practically unparallel simulation of the sport of basketball, and NBA 2K23 keeps that trend going. Even if you don't consider yourself a baller, you're sure to be impressed with the ultra-realistic gameplay, and the large variety of modes. Unfortunately, the micro-transaction stuffed online modes remain a persistent problem that hasn't been addressed here.

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Midnight Suns (Enhanced Edition): was $69 now $34 @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This Enhanced Edition includes five additional cosmetic skins.

(opens in new tab) The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: was $39 now $19 @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

One of the most critically acclaimed games of all time has been given a fresh coat of paint on PS5. Time has been kind to The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, and this gigantic RPG remains just as compelling now as it was back at release in 2015. You play Geralt of Rivia, a mercenary monster slayer, on a quest to track down your former ward. But don't be surprised if you get seriously sidetracked by the game's numerous sidequests and distractions.

(opens in new tab) Sifu: was $39 now $23 @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

Unleash your inner John Wick in Sifu. This intense beat 'em up casts you as a young Kung Fu student on a quest for revenge against those who wronged you. But each time you fall, you will age, and with that comes serious consequences. Be warned this is a brutally challenging game but when you nail a string of attacks, it offers a feeling that few games on PS5 can match.

(opens in new tab) Riders Republic: was $59 now $14 @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

Riders Republic offers a massive extreme sports playground that you can explore on a bike, skis, snowboard, wingsuit or even a rocket-powered glider. With dozens of events to complete, and tons of secrets to unearth across its large-scale map, you'll likely still be playing Riders Republic by the time the next PlayStation Store Spring Sale rolls around.

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales: was $49 now $19 @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

This spin-off from 2018's Spider-Man PS4, sees a teenage Miles Morales look to prove his superhero credentials by taking on a fierce enemy that threatens to destroy New York City. Spider-Man Miles Morales is the ideal game to hold you over until the release of Spider-Man 2 later in the year. Plus, the snowy winter setting is pretty refreshing, even if it's a little out of season right now.

(opens in new tab) LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $23 @ PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

The whole galaxy is yours to explore in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Experience your favorite moments from across all nine Star Wars chapters in adorable LEGO brick form, and unlock more than 300 playable characters. This is also an excellent pick for co-op play sessions and is especially well-suited for younger players taking their first steps into the world of gaming.