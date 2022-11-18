Sony WH-1000XM5 Black Friday deal drops new headphones to lowest price ever

If you've been holding out for the best noise cancelling headphones until prices tumble, you'll be pleased to know that Sony's premium headphones are currently discounted to $348.

Right now the Sony WH-1000XM5 are on sale for $348 at Amazon (opens in new tab) or for £298 in the U.K (opens in new tab). That's saving you $51 on the MSRP price (around £51 on the U.K. price), and the deal applies to both black and off-while color options. This is the lowest price we've seen yet, so make sure to hurry as this offer isn't guaranteed to last long.

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. Also note that Walmart is selling the WH-1000XM5 for $346 (opens in new tab).

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 rank as one the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, competing with the likes of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and Bose 700. Thanks to the superb audio quality and excellent active noise cancellation, the Sony XM5 offer one of the best audio experiences out there.

During our testing, we found that the Sony WH-1000XM5 gets closer than ever to beating the Bose 700 — our best ever noise canceller. Audio quality is superb; the 30-hour battery life (with ANC) is excellent; and everything from the touch controls to the ability to tweak the EQ via the Sony Headphones Connect app is well thought out and seamlessly integrated. Call quality has also been improved greatly and there's really nothing to criticize here beyond the slightly bland styling.

And while $348 is still far from cheap, it's the lowest we've seen them at so far. Overall, this is a spectacular deal, so if you're serious about purchasing a pair, make sure to hurry as we don't expect stocks to last long at this price.

