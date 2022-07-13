Sony just announced the first official PS5 SSD — and it's already on sale for Prime Day

Last summer, Sony activated the PS5’s storage expansion slot via a software update, and several manufacturers quickly rushed to confirm their SSDs would be compatible with the console. However, there weren't any officially-licensed options available at the time, but that's now changed.

It’s just been announced (via Twitter (opens in new tab)) that Sony has partnered with Western Digital to make the WD_Black SN850 the first official internal SSD for the console. This drive has been available since February 2021, but it’s now being re-released with new packaging that highlights its status as an officially-licensed PlayStation product. Nothing about the drive itself has changed, this is purely a rebranding.

Even better, the drive has been on the market long enough for retailers to have already started cutting the price. In fact, Prime Day deals have already put the WB_Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink at $140 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a sizeable savings of $109 compared to its original retail price of $249. Even better, the 2TB model has dropped down to $282 (opens in new tab), which is $267 off.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $249 now $140 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's now an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model sports an included heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $109 off as part of Amazon Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $549 now $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want more PS5 storage space than you'll probably ever actually fill, the WD_Black NS850 2TB SSD is currently $267 off for Prime Day. This is definitely an option only for gamers who like to jump between multiple games at once, but once installed you'll likely never need to worry about deleting and re-downloading games again.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was £257 now £99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Gamers in the U.K. are being treated to one of the best PS5 SSD deals we've ever seen. For Prime Day, the WD_Black SN850 SSD has dropped to just £99 at Amazon, that's a massive saving of £158 compared to its original retail price. While it usually sells for closer to £150, this is still a fantastic deal and a new lowest ever price for the SSD.

Considering its new licensed status it probably doesn’t come as a shock when I tell you the WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony’s benchmarks (opens in new tab) for a PS5 SSD. I’ve also personally tested the drive in my own PS5 over the last 12 months and can report that it works extremely well. When running games off the SN850 SSD I’ve experienced equal or shorter loading times when compared to playing them from the PS5’s stock hard drive.

If my own personal experience doesn’t quite put your mind at ease (I’m not offended), Sony/Western Digital notes the drive has been put through rigorous testing to confirm its suitability for hundreds of hours of play.

Also, Sony advises that any SSD added to the console's storage expansion slot should have a heatsink attached in order to prevent the console from running hot. The good news is the SN850 SSDs listed above all come with a pre-installed heatsink, saving you the hassle of having to buy a third-party one and attaching it yourself. These SN850s can be slotted into your console straight out of the box.

One of the best things about upgrading your PS5 internal storage is that adding a new SSD doesn’t replace the console’s stock drive either. Instead, you get the extra storage space in addition to the 825GB that comes as standard with the PS5. The installation process is also extremely straightforward and takes just a matter of minutes.

If you’re looking to boost your PS5 hard drive space, and want the peace of mind that comes with buying an officially-licensed product, the WD_Black SN850 is the SSD for you. And thanks to these Prime Day deals, you can score a bargain in the process. That’s a win-win.