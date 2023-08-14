There’s a massive PS5 SSD sale at Amazon — deals start from just $59

Adding one of the best PS5 SSDs to your console is quickly becoming a necessity. As the library of best PS5 games continues to grow each month, and the average file size of current-gen titles balloon, the stock PS5 hard drive just doesn’t stretch far enough.

Fortunately, over the last two years, the price of upgrading your PS5’s storage has dramatically shrunk. In the summer of 2021, I paid $270 for a 1TB SSD, but recent sales have seen the likes of the WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD drop as low as $59 at various retailers. And right now Amazon is offering a selection of huge savings across a range of PS5 compatible SSDs.

So, if you’re running low on storage space, or just want to be prepared for the avalanche of new PS5 games launching over the next few months, be sure to grab yourself a discounted PS5 SSD in this Amazon sale. Below you’ll find our top picks.

Best PS5 SSD deals at Amazon — Editor Picks

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

One of the cheapest PS5 SSD deals you can score is this 1TB Crucial P5 Plus model for just $59. It offers speeds up to 6,600MB/s and comes with a preattached heatsink. It can be slotted directly into your PS5 console out of the box, and with a 1TB capacity, it will give you plenty of extra space to play with.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $76 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently more than $100 off in this Amazon sale, making it one of the best PS5 SSDs right now.

WD_Black SN850X 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $309 now $139 @ Amazon

The 2TB WD_Black SN850X SSD is also on sale right now at Amazon. It's been sliced $160 off, dropping it down to just $139 from its regular price of $309. This is the same great PS5 SSD as above; it's just twice the size of the 1TB model. It's a great pick if you want to significantly boost your console's storage capacity and have enough space to install literally dozens of blockbuster games at once.

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD w/ heatsink: was $229 now $89 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is also offering some excellent PS5 SSD deals. Case in point, the Samsung 980 Pro SSD for $89. This 1TB drive is fully compatible with Sony's PS5. It takes just minutes to add to the console's storage expansion slot and will significantly boost your hard drive allowing you to store dozens of games at once. This 1TB model also comes with a heatsink preinstalled so is ready for use with your PS5 console straight out of the box.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is a fully PS5-compatible SSD and the 2TB model has just dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon. Thanks to this model coming with a preinstalled heatsink it can be slotted straight into your PS5, and it'll more than triple your console's hard drive space. We also saw excellent performance in our testing.