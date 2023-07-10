Quick! Our favorite PS5 SSD just crashed to $66 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

Prime Day 2023 is almost upon us with Amazon’s annual sales event set to officially begin tomorrow (Tuesday, July 11). But the retailer is already offering big discounts on popular items, including our pick of the best PS5 internal SSD.

For a limited time, the WD_Black 1TB SN850X SSD is on sale for $66 at Amazon. That’s a massive savings of more than $110, and just a few dollars shy of its lowest price ever ($59). And speaking of all-time low prices, the WD_Black 2TB SN850X SSD is on sale for $142 at Amazon, which is the cheapest it’s ever been via the online retailing giant.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $66 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently more than $110 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This deal drops the PS5 SSD down to just $66.

WD_Black SN850X 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $309 now $142 @ Amazon

The 2TB WD_Black SN850X SSD is also on sale right now at Amazon. It's been sliced $167 off, dropping it down to a new all-time low of $142. That's more than 50% off. This is the same great PS5 SSD just twice the size of the 1TB model above. It's a great pick if you want to significantly boost your console's storage capacity.

The WD_Black SN850X is the second iteration of the popular SN850 drive and is one of our favorite PS5 SSDs you can buy. The SN850X packs a read speed of 7,300 Mbps and a write speed of 6,350 Mbps. That’s a big improvement over the regular SN850 which offers a read speed of 7,000Mbps and a write speed of 5,300Mbps. And it’s an ideal accessory if you’re looking to install several of the best PS5 games at once.

As you would expect, the WD_Black SN850X hits all Sony’s requirements for a PS5-compatible SSD. Even better, these on-sale models come with a pre-installed heatsink. This is very important as it will prevent your console or the drive itself from overheating. While you can buy the SN850X on its own and attach a third-party heatsink, these preconfigured models are ready to go out of the box.

It’s also worth remembering that installing a new SSD in your PS5 doesn’t require the removal of the console's stock drive. That means if you add a 1TB WD_Black SN850X to your console you get all that extra storage alongside the 667GB of useable space that comes as standard. That should be more than enough space to store dozens of top PS5 games at once.

