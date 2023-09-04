Wow! Our favorite PS5 SSD crashes to $69 in this epic Labor Day deal

The long weekend isn’t over yet and that means there’s still time to score big discounts on popular items in the annual Labor Day sales. And we’ve just spotted a seriously good deal on our pick of the best PS5 internal SSD courtesy of Amazon.

Right now, the WD_Black 1TB SN850X SSD is on sale for $69 at Amazon . That’s a sizeable $110 off its full retail price, and while it’s not quite the lowest price ever, it’s still an excellent deal on a top-rated PS5-compatible drive. Alternatively, if you need even more additional storage, the WD_Black 2TB SN850X SSD is also on sale for $134 at Amazon , that’s a discount of nearly 60% off its MSRP.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $69 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently more than $100 off at Amazon which drops it down to a much more affordable price of just $69. This is an epic Labor Day deal on a PS5 accessory that is quickly becoming almost essential.

The WD_Black SN850X is an improved version of the best-selling SN850 drive and is easily one of the best PS5 SSDs on the market right now. It packs faster read and write speeds than its predecessor, and is also available up to 4TBs in size. But a drive of that size is largely unnecessary. A 1TB or 2TB model is more than enough depending on how many of the best PS5 games you want to install at once.

As you would expect, the WD_Black SN850X comfortably meets all of Sony’s specifications for a compatible SSD and is actually an officially licensed PS5 accessory. So you can slot it into your console’s storage expansion bay without any worries. Plus, this model comes with a preinstalled heatsink, which is very important as Sony advises that any SSD added to the PS5 must have some form of cooling to prevent both the console and drive from overheating.

Don’t forget that installing a new PS5 SSD doesn’t require the removal of the original hard drive either. That means that by adding this 2TB WD_Black model to your console, you’ll get all that extra storage alongside the stock 667GB of usable space. That should give you plenty of room to install even the beefiest of PS5 games such as Final Fantasy 16 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and still have room left over for any sizeable patches and updates.

The storage footprint of the biggest PS5 games is only getting bigger, and upcoming titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage are unlikely to buck that trend, so you’ll definitely want to upgrade your hard drive ahead of the deluge of new PS5 games set to arrive in the weeks ahead. And thanks to this Labor Day deal at Amazon, you can now boost your console's storage capacity for less.