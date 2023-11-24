I paid $270 for this PS5 SSD and it's now just $79 for Black Friday

I’ve just spotted an excellent PS5 SSD deal that offers you the chance to increase your console’s storage capacity for a fraction of the price I paid to boost mine.

Courtesy of the Black Friday deals, the WD_Black SN850X SSD is on sale for $79 at Amazon . That’s $100 off its full list price of $179. It’s not quite the lowest price ever, it briefly dropped to $59 during Prime Day, but it’s still an excellent price for an SSD that more than doubles the storage capacity of the launch PS5 console.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $100 off in Amazon's massive Black Friday sale, dropping it down to $79. That's a bargain for what is now an essential PS5 accessory.

The WD_Black SN850X is an improved version of the best-selling SN850 drive and is easily one of the best PS5 SSDs you can buy. I paid $270 for a 1TB WD_Black drive back in August 2021, and felt I got good value for my money after testing it. Picking up an even faster drive for less than $80 is such a bargain that I'm a little jealous.

As you would expect, the WD_Black SN850X comfortably meets all of Sony’s specifications for a compatible SSD and is now an officially licensed PS5 accessory so you can rest easy that it'll work without a hitch. This on-sale model comes with a preinstalled heatsink, which is very important as Sony advises that any SSD added to the PS5 must have one to prevent both the console and drive from overheating.

Don’t forget that installing a new PS5 SSD doesn’t require the removal of the original hard drive either. That means that by adding this 1TB WD_Black model to your console, you’ll get all that extra storage alongside the storage you started with. That'll give you plenty of hard drive space to install even the beefiest PS5 games and still have plenty of room to spare for any future patches and updates

The storage requirement of the latest gaming releases are only increasing, and with upcoming games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth confirmed to be shipping on two Blu-ray discs, this is a trend that looks set to continue in the future. So don't miss this opportunity to boost your PS5 storage without spending a small fortune like me.