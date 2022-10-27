My favorite 2TB PS5 SSD is $100 off in early Black Friday deal

The PlayStation Store Halloween sale is serving up epic discounts on some of the best PS5 games, but if you’re running low on hard drive space to store all your purchases then this early Black Friday deal is the ideal solution to your storage woes.

Right now, the WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink is on sale for $259 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a sizable $100 discount compared to its full retail price of $359, and the lowest ever price we’ve spotted to date. The same deal is available at Amazon (opens in new tab) as well.

Don't need a hefty 2TB of additional PS5 storage? The cheaper 1TB WD_Black SN850 (opens in new tab) dropped to just $119 earlier this month, but right now it’s currently retailing for around $150. It could drop back down to its lowest ever price over the next few weeks.

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 2TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $100 off as part of Best Buy's Black Friday deals, or alternatively is also available at Amazon (opens in new tab).

The WD_Black SN850 was confirmed earlier this year as the first officially-licensed PS5 SSD (opens in new tab), and now comes in PlayStation branded packaging. This means you can slot the storage drive into your PS5 console without any worrying about compatibility issues. The SSD meets all of Sony’s requirements for a PS5 SSD (opens in new tab), and I’ve personally tested the drive in my own PS5 for more than a year and can report that it works flawlessly.

This model also comes with a preinstalled heatsink, which is an essential component of any PS5 SSD. Sony advises that any drive added to the PS5's storage expansion slot should come with a heatsink. While you can buy the WD_Black SN850 drive separately and attach a third-party heatsink yourself, with this preconfigured model that somewhat finicky task has been done for you.

Now would be a good time to upgrade your PS5 storage, because the biggest games of the fall such as Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarok are sure to demand seriously hard drive space. But with a WD_Black SN850 added to your console, you'll have all the space needed to store dozens of games at once. And with this 2TB model you should still have some left over space for the heavy hitters set to launch in early 2023.

Meanwhile, if you're still on the hunt for a next-gen console, make sure to check out our PS5 restock guide for the latest updates on where to buy Sony's still difficult to track down next-gen console. And keep it locked to Tom's Guide over the next few weeks as we'll be highlighting the best gaming deals across Black Friday and Cyber Monday.