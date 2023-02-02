This PS5 SSD adds an extra 2TB of storage and is $80 off

New PS5 games are coming thick and fast with the likes of Forspoken and Dead Space already available, and the highly-anticipated Hogwarts Legacy launching next week. If you’re worried about storing all the new releases on the PS5’s stock hard drive, we’ve just spotted an excellent PS5 SSD deal to ease your storage concerns.

Right now, the WB_Black 2TB SN850 SSD is on sale for $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s an $80 saving compared to its full list price of $299. And if 2TB is a little more additional storage than you’re likely to need, the cheaper WB_Black 1TB SN850 SSD is on sale for $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab), that’s $50 off.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $299 now $219 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 2TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $80 off thanks to this Amazon deal.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 1TB WD_Black SN850 SSD is also on sale right now at Amazon. It's been sliced $50 off, dropping it down to just $129 from its regular price of $179. This is the same great PS5 SSD just half the size of the 2TB model above. It's a great pick if you want to upgrade your console's storage capability while spending a little bit less.

The WB_Black SN850 is one of the best PS5 internal SSDs you can buy and is currently the only storage solution that has been branded an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. I’ve been using this exact SSD in my own PS5 console for more than 18 months, and can personally testify that it works flawlessly. In fact, I’ve even seen experienced shorter loading times when running next-gen games off the SN850 compared to the console’s stock hard drive.

As you’d expect, the WB_Black SN850 comfortably meets all of Sony’s benchmarks for a PS5 SSD (opens in new tab), and this model even comes with a heatsink pre-installed. That’s important because any SSD added to the PS5’s storage expansion slot is strongly recommended to come with some form of cooling to prevent overheating. Sure, you could purchase an SSD without a heatsink and manually attach a third-party one, but opting for a model with one pre-installed is significantly more convenient.

While upgrading the PS4’s internal storage capabilities required removing the stock drive, that’s not the case with the PS5. If you install this 2TB SSD on your console, all that extra storage comes in addition to the 667GBs you get as standard. That will give you enough space to store dozens of the best PS5 games, and you’ll still have plenty of room left over for any large updates or patches that come later down the line.

The actual process of installing a PS5 SSD is quick and simple as well and can be performed in a matter of minutes. 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for gaming, so now is the ideal time to more than triple your PS5’s hard drive space with a WB_Black 2TB SN850 SSD. And being able to upgrade your console’s storage space while also saving some money in the process only sweetens the deal further. At this discounted price, an internal SSD is practically an essential PS5 accessory.