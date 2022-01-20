This excellent PS5 SSD is $80 off at Amazon

The PS5 has been available for long enough to build up a library full of quality titles. Considering that some of the best PS5 games can demand north of 70GB of storage space, it's not surprising that some users are already pushing the limits of the console's stock 825GB stock. Thankfully adding more storage to your PS5 is easy, and with this deal it's now even cheaper as well.

For a limited time, you can get a WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD for $199 at Amazon. That's a massive $80 off its standard retail cost of $279 and just $2 shy of its all-time low price. This SSD comes with a pre-installed heatsink, which is important. Sony advises that any SSD added to a PS5 console comes with a cooling system, so by buying this model of the SN850 you're saving yourself the hassle of having to source a compatible third-party heatsink and installing it yourself.

WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot. This 1TB model sports an included heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $80 off at Amazon.

WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ Heatsink: was £257 now £151 @ Amazon

Gamers in the U.K. can score an even better deal on the WD_Black SN850 SSD as the 1TB model with a heatsink has dropped a massive £106. This drive works right out of the box and just needs adding to your PS5's storage expansion slot.

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony’s required benchmarks and has been certified as PS5 compatible by Western Digital itself. We’ve also thoroughly tested the drive in a PS5 ourselves and can report that it works perfectly with the next-gen console. When running games off the SN850 SSD we actually experienced reduced loading times compared to playing them off the PS5’s stock hard drive.

One of the best things about upgrading your PS5 internal storage is that adding a new SSD doesn’t replace the console’s stock drive. Instead, you get the extra storage space on top of the 825GB that comes as standard with the PS5. This means you’ll have no trouble storing dozens of games, even titles that require massive amounts of storage space such as Call of Duty Vanguard or Far Cry 6.

Much like the console itself, PS5 compatible SSDs have experienced stock issues in recent weeks. Therefore, this deal is unlikely to stay in stock for long, so be sure to grab yourself an SN850 SSD for a discounted price while you have the opportunity.