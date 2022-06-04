Sonos sale knocks 20% off two of our top portable speakers

The season for outdoor barbecues and get-togethers is here. If you need to upgrade your outdoor speakers, Sonos is taking 20% off two of the best outdoor speakers on the market.

Through June 12, you can get the Sonos Roam for $144 at Amazon (opens in new tab) ($35 off) or the Sonos Move for $320 at Amazon (opens in new tab) ($79 off). Both are excellent choices and rarely on sale, so we'd take advantage of these deals while they're available.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Roam: was $179 now $144 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sonos Roam is a portable Bluetooth speaker that you can take on the road, to the office, or to the backyard. In our Sonos Roam review (opens in new tab), we named it the best outdoor smart speaker yet. It can be submerged in water (IP67 rating), lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge, and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (when connected to your home Wi-Fi).

The Editor's Choice Sonos Roam is the perfect outdoor speaker when you're on the go and want to travel light. The 15-ounce speaker sports an IP67 rating, which means it's protected against dust ingress and can survive full submersion in water (up to 3 feet for 30 minutes). It can also last up to 10 hours on a single charge. It packs a racetrack-style mid-woofer, two amplifiers, one tweeter, and a high-efficiency motor, which in our testing provided sound that's richer than the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) and Google Nest Audio.

Meanwhile, the 10-inch tall, 6-pound Sonos Move offers beefier sound, but it's more of a wireless smart speaker than it is a portable one. Yes, you can take it on the go, but its smart features are rendered useless when it's in Bluetooth mode and off your home's Wi-Fi network. However, when it's on Wi-Fi mode it can work with Alexa and Google Assistant to read out news and local weather for the day. It has an IP56 rating to protect it from humidity, rain, sun, and accidental drops.

Both speakers are great and also make for great Father's Day gifts. Just make sure to get your orders in before the sale expires.