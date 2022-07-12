Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals 2022

If you're after one of the best Instant Pots, bag a bargain with these Prime Day deals. These convenient, multi pressure cookers will stand in for several machines, saving you cooking time and space. Instant Pot discounts can be found among the best Prime Day deals 2022 as well as in sales from retailers. They're offering great discounts on top Instant Pot models, so there's no better time to pick one up.
We've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 Instant Pot deals right now — so let's get cookin'!
Prime Day Instant Pot deals: Quick links
- Instant Pot Duo Nova (3-quart): was $99 now $74 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus (6-quart): was $129 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals
Instant Pot Duo Nova (3-quart): was $99 now $74 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Instant Pot Duo Nova has 7 different functions: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. This 3-quart model is perfect for couples or small families who need to save counter space.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart): was $199 now $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Instant Pot's 11-in-1 multi-cooker can pressure-cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous-vide, warm, air-fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate your favorite recipes. EvenCrisp technology makes sure your fries are always crunchy.
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This 6-in-1 basket air fryer from the makers of Instant Pot can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your meals. Its 4-quart basket holds enough to feed a small family, and its small size fits neatly into most countertops.
Instant Pot Duo Plus (6-quart): was $129 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a pressure cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, slow cooker, sauté pan, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and sous-vide all in one. It's got a full status bar so you always know exactly what's going on.
Shop more Prime Day deals at Amazon
- Alexa device sale: Alexa devices from $19 (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 55% off polo shirts, sneakers, jerseys, more (opens in new tab)
- Athleisure wear: yoga pants, workout tops from $6 (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: highlighters, backpacks, and more on sale (opens in new tab)
- Chromebooks: HP, Lenovo, Acer up to 50% off (opens in new tab)
- Deep fryers: Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, more from $24 (opens in new tab)
- Fitness equipment: deals from $6 (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more (opens in new tab)
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony, Bose, Anker deals from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Heating/cooling: fans and air conditioners from $12 (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines (opens in new tab)
- Luggage/travel: sets and accessories from from $8 (opens in new tab)
- OLED TVs: deals from $739 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 games: deals from $29 (opens in new tab)
- Robot vacuums: iRobot, Shark, more from $129 (opens in new tab)