Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals 2022

If you're after one of the best Instant Pots, bag a bargain with these Prime Day deals. These convenient, multi pressure cookers will stand in for several machines, saving you cooking time and space. Instant Pot discounts can be found among the best Prime Day deals 2022 as well as in sales from retailers. They're offering great discounts on top Instant Pot models, so there's no better time to pick one up.

We've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 Instant Pot deals right now — so let's get cookin'!

Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Nova (3-quart): was $99 now $74 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Instant Pot Duo Nova has 7 different functions: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. This 3-quart model is perfect for couples or small families who need to save counter space.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart): was $199 now $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Instant Pot's 11-in-1 multi-cooker can pressure-cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous-vide, warm, air-fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate your favorite recipes. EvenCrisp technology makes sure your fries are always crunchy.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 6-in-1 basket air fryer from the makers of Instant Pot can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat your meals. Its 4-quart basket holds enough to feed a small family, and its small size fits neatly into most countertops.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo Plus (6-quart): was $129 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a pressure cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, slow cooker, sauté pan, steamer, warmer, sterilizer and sous-vide all in one. It's got a full status bar so you always know exactly what's going on.

Shop more Prime Day deals at Amazon