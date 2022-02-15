Best Presidents Day appliance sales 2022 — save at Home Depot, Lowe's and more

The best Presidents Day appliance sales of the season are now live. As the first big retail holiday of the year, retailers are offering deals on everything from coffee makers to robot vacuums. So we're rounding up the best Presidents Day appliance sales you can shop right now.

If you're shopping on a strict budget, Wayfair has small kitchen essentials on sale from $64. The sale includes non-stick pots/pans, Dutch ovens, and cast iron skillets from the likes of Cuisinart, Oster, Le Creuset, and T-Fal.

For deals on major appliances, Overstock is taking an extra 10% off already-discounted mixers, coffee makers, and juicers. The sale also includes major appliances like washers/dryers, refrigerators, and microwaves.

So, whether you need to replace a faulty appliance or you just want to splurge on a device you've always wanted, here are the best Presidents Day appliance sales you can get right now. (For more holiday deals, make sure to follow our Presidents Day sales coverage).

Presidents Day appliance sales

Robot vacuum cleaners

iRobot Roomba j7 w/ Braava jet: was $1,099 now $944 @ iRobot

Roomba's newest and smartest robot vacuum can avoid things like cords on the ground as well as dog poop. Its charging base also empties the vacuum, so you don't have to worry about cleaning it out for up to two months. You can also schedule it to clean certain rooms and areas where messes occur more frequently. This bundle includes the Braava jet m6 robot mop.

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $549 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $549, you can get the Roomba i3+ for $50 less with this amazing deal.

Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $129 @ Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

Roomba bundle: was $1,749 now $1,399 @ iRobot

The ultimate smart home package, iRobot currently has its Roomba s9+ bundled with its Braava jet m6 and H1 handheld vac on sale for $1,399. That's $350 off and one of the best deals we've seen. Both robots won our Editor's Choice award and represent the very best iRobot has to offer.

Air purifiers

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier: was $229 now $189 @Amazon

Our top-ranked air purifier is currently 26% off and back in stock. It suits smaller rooms up to 361 sq. ft., but don’t let its size fool you; it still comes with three fan speeds as well as an eco setting and an ionizing function. There’s a useful air quality indicator light on top and a handy timer function too (one, four or eight hours). It’s a great price for a top performer.

RENPHO Air Purifier: was $369 now $139 @ Walmart

At $230 off, this is a great deal from RENPHO. This air purifier can clean rooms up to 301 sq. ft. and comes with three speeds, plus an auto mode thanks to the built-in sensor. There’s also a useful sleep mode, which operates in the night at a much quieter level, as well as a child lock, making it suitable for a kid’s room.

Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier: was $299 now $219 @ Walmart

The Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier (HPA300) is a good value pick among air purifiers. It has among the highest CADR ratings for smoke, dust, and pollen of the units we recommend, and it can filter slightly larger rooms effectively. It also has four speeds (compared with three on most units), a programmable timer, and adjustable control panel lights.

Washing machines

Samsung Front Load Washing Machine: was $899 now $698 @ The Home Depot

This 27-inch washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified, and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology, eliminates 99% of bacteria, and has 10 preset washing cycles, 6 additional washing options, and 5 temperature levels.

GE 5.0 cu. ft. Sapphire Blue Front Load Washing Machine: was $1,299 now $1,098 @ The Home Depot

This washing machine has a spacious 5-cubic foot capacity, a venting system to prevent odors and bacteria, and a reservoir that automatically dispenses the correct amount of detergent. It's Wi-Fi connected so you can get notified when it's done, and can even dry smaller loads of laundry on its own. If you don't like Sapphire Blue, this machine also comes in gray and white.

Amana 3.5-cu ft Agitator Top-Load Washer: was $599 now $499 @ Lowes

Looking for a washing machine under $500? This Amana top-loader has a modest capacity, a dual action agitator, porcelain tub, and a Late Lid Lock that gives you extra time to throw in any missed items before the Spin Cycle starts.

Blenders

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series 64 oz Blender: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon

This is an excellent deal that will make you a huge saving. With a built-in wireless connectivity, pair with the Vitamix Perfect Blend App to control 17 programs and 500+ recipes. This powerful blender has a variable speed control, digital timer, and pulse setting for all your tasty smoothies and blends.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System comes with a 64-oz food processor bowl as well as a 72-oz blending jug and two 16-oz single serve cups, all of which fits onto the base. It has 1500 watts of power, meaning it can pulverize anything you throw at it. With three dedicated settings including dough, blend and crush and a pulse setting, the versatility is impressive. It's currently $40 off at Best Buy.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Save on this great Vitamix model. It comes with 10 variable speeds and a pulse feature for those hearty meals such as chunky, vegetable soups or salsa. The 48 ounce container is sufficient for blending medium-sized batches for the family. What’s more, it’s self-cleaning and just needs a drop of dish soap and warm water for it to clean itself in 60 seconds. It's currently also on sale for the same price from Target and Wayfair.

Microwaves

Panasonic Countertop Microwave: was $513 now $167 @ Walmart

This incredible Panasonic microwave offer will save you almost $350. It’s equipped with a one-touch sensor cooking, with 14 different presets to suit your needs. It also comes with a one-touch sensor reheat, and even a popcorn key for those movie nights! What’s more, it looks sleek with a flat button panel and a stylish blue light display. A great deal not to be missed.

LG NeoChef Countertop Microwave: was $219 now $169 @ Walmart

This is a fantastic deal if you want a sleek and convenient microwave. This LG comes with a smart sensor cook and intuitive, 'smoothtouch' glass controls for a more streamlined look. It also has an easy to clean interior with a stain-resistant and anti-bacterial surface. Grab this offer and make a saving.

Coffee makers

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty System: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

This coffee system from Ninja lets you not only brew single cups, but also has a 12-cup thermal carafe, works with pods as well as coffee grounds and has a built-in frother and 60-ounce reservoir. An independent hot-water dispenser makes it great for teas, too.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

For the luxury coffee lover, there's the Breville Barista Express, which has 15 bars of pressure, a milk frother and integrated grinder. You can adjust the grind amount, choose from a single or doppio, and change the water temperature. Its stainless steel finish will make a real statement, too.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $199 now $160 @ Amazon

Nespresso coffee fans will love this great deal. This stylish unit works with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, available in 30 aromatic blends. It can make delicious crema in various sizes, 5, 8, and 18-oz coffees, and single and double espresso. It uses a one-touch brewing system and looks luxurious in a black-matte rose gold.

Braun Multi-Serve 10-Cup: was $229 now $190 @Best Buy

This impressive grounds machine uses Braun's ExactBrew system to optimize the water level, temperature and flow speed to your preferences. A handy flip-down tray holds a single cup, but the maker is tall enough to accommodate a travel mug.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was $139 now $109 @ Amazon

With 21% off, this pod coffee maker comes in six color options, so you can match it to any kitchen theme. It can pour four different sizes of coffee, including 6, 8, 10 and 12oz, and there's an option to increase the strength as well. It takes less than a minute to brew and couldn't be more simple to operate.

Breville Nespresso Pixie: was $219 now $154 @ Amazon

If you're after something compact, this is a good deal. While it may be small, this one-touch machine can rustle up a delicious espresso or lungo. It can also heat up in just 25 seconds so you're ready to go, and the foldable cup support comes in handy. A great offer not to be missed — especially with the included Nespresso pod starter pack.

Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus: was $599 now $519 @ Amazon

If you want style as well as substance, then the Nespresso Creatista Plus model by Breville is for you. This espresso machine features an attached milk frother, should you be a fan of latte art, and it can brew three different sizes of coffee (0.5, 1.35 and 5 oz). The LCD display on top and the stainless steel finish give it a premium appearance.

Refrigerators

Samsung Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator: was $3,299 now $2,598 @ The Home Depot

If you want the latest tech in your refrigerator, then this is the one to get. It features an integrated touch screen display which can connect with your smart home, help you plan out your meals and shares photos and calendars. The refrigerator itself has a huge 26.5 cu. ft capacity to boot, and comes with an ice/water dispenser. It's currently 21% off.

LG French Door Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker: was $2,099 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

You can now save $600 on this LG French Door Refrigerator, which comes with 25.1 cu. ft capacity and a stainless steel finish. It features app connectivity, so you can monitor and control it from your phone, and the ice maker can be found in the freezer.

Samsung RF28T5021SR/AA: was $2,069 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

At $570 off, this is a great limited time deal from Best Buy. This three door French door refrigerator comes with a large 28 cu. ft. capacity as well as a built-in water pitcher. There's an automatic ice maker as well, which can hold up to 5.5 lbs of ice, and it's Energy Star certified. The fingerprint resistant finish means it will keep looking good too.

Air fryers and pressure cookers

Ninja Food 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

This Presidents Day air fryer sale knocks $30 off one of our favorite models. It has two independent baskets that lets you cook two different foods in two ways at the same time. No preheating is required, so you can eat that much sooner.

CHEFMAN Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL 20L: was $199 now $124 @ Amazon

This toaster oven from Chefman comes with nine cooking functions including: bake, air fry, toast, convection bake, slow cook, bagel, broil, warm and dehydrate — so the recipe possibilities are endless! You can set the temperature yourself from 200 to 450 degrees (F) and the large 20 liter capacity can fit a whole roast chicken, so it’s great for family dinners.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven (DT201): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

This toaster oven from Ninja was one of the best we tested, and you can currently save $80 on it. It claims to rival a full-size convection oven and we saw little reason to disagree. It bakes and roasts well, makes perfect toast and you can cook on multiple levels at once which is very useful. The controls are all contained on the handle, saving you space, and the accessories are dishwasher-safe too.

Aria 7 Qt. Ceramic Family-Size Air Fryer: was $139 now $89 @ The Home Depot

If you want a family-sized air fryer, then look no further. This model from Aria has a 7 quart capacity, which is huge. It comes with a baking preset, should you want to make cookies or cakes, and accessories include a stainless steel rack, four skewers and a baking pan. The touchscreen LED display looks great, too.